It’s the start of the holiday music season and someone asks you, “Hey, you going to the Handel?”. You could have a bit of fun and respond, “Oh, what’s playing? Tolomeo, Theodora, or Triumph of Time and Truth, perhaps?” Or you could look at the skies and respond, “Oh, someone’s doing Water Music?” But instead of enduring a scowl and a head shake you simply say, “Yeah, on Saturday, how about you?” That’ll do.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 18 HOURS AGO