Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.  This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans

Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

It’s Veteran’s Day

Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving and those who are living or deceased. The Indiana Military Museum is offering free admission to vets today from 10 to 4 in appreciation for their service. Vincennes...
VINCENNES, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area

If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Good Things Happening Around Washington

Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wdrb.com

Holiday World going cashless for 2023 season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to speed up transactions, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will accept only plastic in 2023. People who prefer cash will have the option of using several kiosks throughout the park to convert their cash to a prepaid gift card. The switch will allow faster and smoother operations and increase security, according to a news release from park officials.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
mymixfm.com

Residents react to first snowfall of the winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Those around in Terre Haute woke up to quite the scene on Saturday, as some places had up to three and a half inches of snow. Resident Gerri Varner said it was even more surprising for her given the warm temperatures from just a few days ago.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Fire injures Firefighter

A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing.  Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN

