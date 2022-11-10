Read full article on original website
Related
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart. “The holidays are times for family, […]
vincennespbs.org
Bench dedicated to Vincennes Veterans
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving, and are living or deceased. The Vincennes City Council’s Veterans Recognition Committee did something special to honor all Veterans in Vincennes. A bench with the words “To...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad Cress, the group’s vice president. “We […]
vincennespbs.org
It’s Veteran’s Day
Today is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor all military veterans from every branch of service who have served, are serving and those who are living or deceased. The Indiana Military Museum is offering free admission to vets today from 10 to 4 in appreciation for their service. Vincennes...
Enjoy a Thanksgiving Meal at One of These Restaurants in the Evansville Indiana Area
If you are looking for somewhere to enjoy a meal on Thanksgiving Day, we have you covered with our list of Evansville area restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day. There are all kinds of reasons why someone might choose to eat on Thanksgiving Day. Perhaps the idea of making a big holiday meal at home is completely overwhelming, or maybe you just prefer to let someone else do the cooking (and the dishes). Personally, my daughter is grown, I live alone, and I likely won't bother with the headache of a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Whatever the case, plenty of people will be looking for a place to eat on Thanksgiving Day.
USI Public Safety officer unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. He had worked at the University of Southern Indiana for a long time and had also served many years with the McCutchanville Volunteer Fire Department. USI Public Safety are calling his passing “unexpected”. […]
wamwamfm.com
Good Things Happening Around Washington
Big things are on the way for Daviess County, according to Economic Development Director Bryant Niehoff. Niehoff is our guest this weekend on Focus on the Community and spoke to us about the importance of Crane to our Community and Westgate and big things coming to that area soon. He went on to talk about the new Discover Downtown Washington group and the importance of a vibrant Main Street…
Queen of Terre Haute to open in March of 2024
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We have a new timeline regarding when The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is expected to open. Vice President and General Manager Mike Rich said their new opening date is set for sometime in March of 2024. That’s a little later than initially had been planned. Right now, Rich […]
14news.com
Evansville business expresses thanks to firefighters for saving business during warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department received a special thank you for saving a family business on Thursday. Staff at Evansville Garage Doors tell 14 News it was because of the heroic efforts of EFD crews that their business is still here. That’s why they spent the day...
wdrb.com
Holiday World going cashless for 2023 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In an effort to speed up transactions, Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will accept only plastic in 2023. People who prefer cash will have the option of using several kiosks throughout the park to convert their cash to a prepaid gift card. The switch will allow faster and smoother operations and increase security, according to a news release from park officials.
mymixfm.com
Residents react to first snowfall of the winter
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Those around in Terre Haute woke up to quite the scene on Saturday, as some places had up to three and a half inches of snow. Resident Gerri Varner said it was even more surprising for her given the warm temperatures from just a few days ago.
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
WTHI
"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational
VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site. The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns. Vigo County Sheriff John...
Popular discount retail chain opening another location in Indiana this month
A popular discount retail chain is set to open another store location in Indiana this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will open its newest Indiana location in Bedford.
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
INDOT addresses a busy Vincennes intersection
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to reduce the number of serious crashes at US-41 northbound and Elkhorn Rd. in Vincennes. INDOT Southwest held an open house Thursday to educate drivers on what to expect from the incoming changes. This will be what is referred to as a Median U-Turn. […]
14news.com
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
vincennespbs.org
Fire injures Firefighter
A structure fire in Lawrence County, Illinois happened Thursday. The Lawrence-Allison Department requested aid from Bridgeport for the incident north of Lawrenceville. The structure was a metal barn. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. He was treated and released.
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Warrick County
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Powerball tickets bought in Warrick County should be checked as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Wednesday night’s $20 million jackpot drawing. Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Giant Indiana #818 located at 822 West Main Street in Boonville. The […]
Comments / 0