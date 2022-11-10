Read full article on original website
Highland Village City Update — November 2022
We have been talking a lot about the City planning documents and the project we have titled, “Our Village, Our Vision.” On Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 4–8 p.m. at the Municipal Complex we will hold an open house for the community to view the plans and specifically the Opportunity Area Plans. A lot of work has gone into this project and I would like to provide you the purpose, timeline and progress made.
Liberty Christian grad launches garage door business
It took just four months of selling cars for Davis Keene to realize he no longer wanted to work for someone else. After all, the 2015 Liberty Christian School graduate had a degree in finance and entrepreneurship from Baylor University. His first business was selling snow cones out of a...
localnewsonly.com
Tragic loss for City of Keller
Former Councilman Terry Barker was one of the six men who were killed tragically in the midair collision on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas airshow. He was an Army veteran and had retired from American Airlines. Mr. Barker served on the Keller P&Z Commission from 1996-1999 and served two terms on the Keller City Council 1999-2003.
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
starlocalmedia.com
Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown
The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
luxury-houses.net
A Magnificent Architectural Masterpiece in Colleyville with Many Incredible Features Asking for $8.5 Million
The Home in Colleyville, a Tuscan private gated estate which captivates fascinating ceilings, grand gallery walkways, Tuscan columns, exposed beams, intricately inlayed travertine, seamless glass curved bay windows, and stained glass encased windows is now available for sale. This home located at 5513 Montclair Dr, Colleyville, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary Cornelius (Phone: 817-329-8850) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Colleyville.
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing
Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
travelawaits.com
8 Festive Towns To Celebrate The Holidays In Texas
It is no secret that everything is bigger in Texas. I mean, Texas is a big state with big food portions, big personality, and big Southern hospitality. Well, that slogan rings true when it comes to celebrating the holidays in Texas also. While you probably won’t find snow in the...
Dallas Changes Eviction Notice Ordinance
A temporary eviction ordinance has been set in place in Dallas and a permanent ordinance will be presented to the Dallas City Council and the homeless and housing committee. A permanent ordinance will likely be voted on in December. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, an eviction ordinance in...
A Little Preston Hollow Treasure With Updates Galore is a Cozy Escape in a Supreme Location
Hey, have you heard of Little Preston Hollow? The area has lots of million-dollar homes, a stellar location near the private school corridor, and is all-around sought after. Most of the homes are huge, but some of the vintage gems remain such as this one. It’s under 1,000 square feet, completely remodeled, and is pretty affordable.
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville
A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.
Plano City Council to Vote on Short-Term Rental Regulations
The Plano City Council is looking to pass a proposal aimed at curbing Airbnb and VRBO rentals.Enrique Macias/Unsplash. The city of Plano will vote tonight on a plan to regulate short-term rentals. Under the new proposal, rentals through Airbnb and VRBO would be required to register with the city and pay a $300 fee. Fox 4 reports that the city would track each rental property and have a name of contact in case of an issue.
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
Argyle reducing frequency of council meetings
The Argyle Town Council voted this week to reduce the frequency of its meetings. The council usually met once a month, but in March 2020, the council decided to change that schedule to twice a month to keep up with a lot of work. “We had a lot going on...
Bartonville Town Update — November 2022
I would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to the success of the National Night Out held on Oct. 4that the Lantana Community Church. This event would not have been possible without the generous donations and support of our local community. A very special thank you to the Lantana Community Church for providing the use of their parking lot and to Marty B’s, the Bartonville Store, and Miss Piggy’s Catering for donating the delicious food and to Waste Connections for providing the beverages. We appreciate all of the exhibitors, agencies and sponsors who donated their time, energy, door prizes and funding in support of this community outreach. We truly appreciate your generosity. A special thank you to the Town Staff that assisted in organizing the event and to the volunteers who helped before, during and after the event and to every resident who attended the evening’s celebration.
DCAD board appoints new chief appraiser
The Denton Central Appraisal District Board on Thursday voted to appoint a new permanent chief appraiser. Hope McClure was removed from her position as chief appraiser in September after a majority of Denton County taxing entities disapproved the district’s budget and criticized her leadership. The deputy chief appraiser, Don Spencer, was named interim chief appraiser during that Sept. 13 board meeting.
North Texas mayor confirms ‘Yellowstone’ will be filming in this North Texas town on Tuesday
"Yes, Yellowstone is coming to Venus"
