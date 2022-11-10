Read full article on original website
14news.com
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
witzamfm.com
Haubstadt Man Arrested for Dissemination of Material Harmful to a Minor
Pike County– Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in October after receiving information a Haubstadt man had allegedly sent an inappropriate picture via a social media platform to a female minor. During the investigation, Indiana State Police Detective’s Nick Hatfield and Brandon Deig revealed Dustin Bratcher, 21, of...
wevv.com
Tell City man dead in officer-involved shooting
The Indiana State Police has released more information on an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning. According to ISP, Cannelton Police attempted to stop a truck for speeding on State Road 66 just before 1 a.m. Friday. They say the vehicle refused to stop and turned back towards Cannelton, and that the driver, 22-year-old Payton A. Masterson of Tell City, fired multiple shots at the Cannelton Police vehicle during the pursuit.
14news.com
ISP names suspect killed in officer involved shooting
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Troopers say around 12:45 a.m. Friday, Cannelton Police tried to stop a 1998 GMC pickup truck for speeding on SR 66. They say the driver, who was identified as 22-year-old Payton Masterson of Tell City, turned into...
14news.com
Crews called to crash involving semi at 41 and Baseline
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Vanderburgh County. Dispatchers say a semi and a truck crashed at Baseline and Highway 41. It happened just around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. We’re working to find out how seriously people were hurt.
Sheriff: Driver lost control due to 'road conditions,' died in crash
GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver died in a crash in Greene County that shut down a portion of Interstate 69 for several hours Saturday. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on I-69 near the State Road 45 exit, which is about 15 miles south of Bloomington. Mitchell...
wevv.com
Five arrested, one still at large after violent robbery in Warrick County
Five people have been arrested and one man is still on the run after a violent robbery incident that happened in Warrick County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says a robbery and criminal confinement happened at a home on Epworth Road back in October. After an...
wbiw.com
Bedford couple arrested on meth charges
BEDFORD – On Thursday, November 10, 2022, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded a lengthy investigation by arresting two Bedford residents for possession of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that 40-year-old Amber Eads and 39-year-old Jacob...
14news.com
EPD investigating reported kidnapping incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a woman was kidnapped and assaulted in Evansville on Friday night. According to a media report, the Evansville Police Department responded to the 1300 block of East Indiana Street for a domestic violence call. The report states the offender forced the woman into her car against her will, and then took the victim to his house and assaulted her, despite the victim making several attempts to leave.
vincennespbs.org
Man shot by Police in Tell City, IN
A Tell City man was killed overnight after shooting at police. It all started at 12:45 am local time in Perry County when Cannelton Police tried to stop a ’98 GMC truck for speeding on Highway 66. State Police say the driver turned into the Tell City Wal-Mart and...
WTHI
One dead after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kentucky man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Greene County. It happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 69 near mile marker 99. That's in the southeastern part of the county. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Mitchell Fitzgerald of Owensboro,...
Evansville Police respond to violent kidnapping
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says it’s working on making an arrest after an alleged violent kidnapping took place on the city’s eastside. Friday night, police responded to a home on East Indiana Street for a domestic violence in progress call. EPD officers say a man showed up at the victim’s home […]
EPD: SWAT Team teargasses home to end standoff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a wanted man was taken into custody Friday night after allegedly starting a standoff with officers. Authorities tell us they responded to the 1700 block of South Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. for a family dispute. According to an affidavit, police soon realized 40-year-old Brandon D. Gage, […]
wevv.com
Newburgh man found guilty of selling fentanyl and heroin
After a two-day trial, a Newburgh, Indiana man was found guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. The Posey County Prosecutor's Office says 29-year-old Nicolas C. Alvarez of Newburgh was found guilty of Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a level 3 felony charge. Authorities say Alvarez was apprehended...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/11)
Daelean Skaggs, 38, of Washington, was arrested on a count of petition to revoke. No bond was set. Alice Flax, 36, of Washington, was arrested for criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Christopher Stone, 31, of Shoals, was arrested for domestic battery in the presence of...
Owensboro man sentenced in connection with 2019 fire
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – An Owensboro man sentenced in connection with a fire that killed two people in December of 2019. According to the Daviess County Attorney’s Office, Brandon Lashbrook will spend 14 years in prison for two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Owensboro fire officials say the two victims, David and Shelby Lashbrook, died of […]
14news.com
Police: Pills found in child’s toy during drug investigation, 4 arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Four people are facing charges in connection to a drug investigation in Evansville. Police say they served a search warrant Thursday in the 1900 block of E. Powell and the 2800 block of S. Boeke, which are both addresses for Deriontai “Pook” Mathis. Officers...
104.1 WIKY
Multiple Arrests for Dealing Narcotics
On November 10th, detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the EPD VIPER Unit, arrested Deriontai Mathis, Jasmyn Ramsey, Desmonz Fullilove, and Antonique Crawford for various dealing narcotics charges. In addition to the dealing charge, Ramsey was also charged with neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance. They were all booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on November 10th.
wevv.com
Warrant issued for man's arrest after fatal hit-and-run in Hopkins County
Authorities in Hopkins County, Kentucky, say they have a suspect in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run that happened early Wednesday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps, who is shown in the photo on this article. The sheriff's office said Thursday that a warrant...
14news.com
Car pulled from Saline River near Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews pulled a car from the Saline River Thursday. That’s a river that feeds into the Ohio River, very close to Union County. The Uniontown Water Rescue Squad and the Shawneetown Fire Department shared photos. The show crews dressed in scuba gear to get...
