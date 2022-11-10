ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Comments / 6

Related
enidbuzz.com

World’s Tallest Christmas Tree To Arrive In Enid

ENID, OK — Join everyone in downtown Enid, Oklahoma, as they welcome back the world’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas Tree, Christ Tree, from California’s Shasta-Trinity National Forest. Christ Tree will arrive Mondsay, November 14th, at 9 a.m. and will be lit on November 25th, officially starting the 40-day multi-event, The One. This year’s chosen 140-foot Christ Tree will be adorned with 20,000 multi-colored lights and 10,000 ornaments.
ENID, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Portion of Highway 51 dedicated to Boone Pickens

STILLWATER, Okla. — Drivers headed to Stillwater may now travel along Boone Pickens Memorial Highway. The portion of State Highway 51 near County Club Road in Stillwater was dedicated to the Oklahoma State alumnus and philanthropist Friday. During the recent legislative session, Sen. Tom Dugger co-authored a bill that...
STILLWATER, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Bedlam Kick Off Time Announced

While both teams aren’t having the season either hoped for, Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma is set to kick off in prime time on Saturday night during Week 12 of the college football season. Bedlam will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CST on ABC, making the the second-straight week that...
STILLWATER, OK
enid.org

Veterans Day Holiday Schedule and Closings

ENID, OK (November 2, 2022) - In observance of the Veterans Day holiday, the City of Enid administration offices, Enid Animal Welfare, Enid Public Library, and the Recycle Center will be closed Friday, November 11th. In addition, the Enid Public Transportation Authority (EPTA) will not be operating on Friday, November...
ENID, OK
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three dead following boating accident in Oklahoma

GUTHRIE, OKLAHOMA - Fire Chief Eric Harlow of the Gutherie Fire and EMS is reporting a deadly boating accident that occurred this afternoon at the Gutherie Country Club Lake located east of I-35 on State Highway 105. Guthrie, Oklahoma is located about 30 miles north of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The accident resulted in the tragic death of three young men.
GUTHRIE, OK
enidbuzz.com

Enid Resident David Mason announces intent to file for Enid Mayor

ENID, OK – Enid resident and businessman, David Mason, today announced he intends to file on December 5th as a candidate for the office of mayor. “After much consideration and encouragement from numerous people, I have decided to run for Mayor of Enid. I enjoyed my time serving as Ward 6 Commissioner and I hope to be able to be even more impactful as mayor. Enid has been an incredible community to raise a family, work, and call home.”
ENID, OK
People

3 Bodies Recovered from Oklahoma Lake After Airboat Flips Over amid Strong Winds, Officials Say

Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team reportedly used Sonar technology to locate the bodies in the murky water Officials say the bodies of three people have been recovered from an Oklahoma lake after an airboat accident, per multiple reports. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a boat flipped over Tuesday afternoon on Country Club Lake in Guthrie, according to FOX affiliate KOKH and NBC affiliate KFOR. The three bodies and the boat were located by OHP's Dive Team later that evening, per KFOR and CBS affiliate KWTV. The victims have not been publicly...
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Nov. 9-11

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 1:38 a.m. police responded to a report of a female acting strange and driving up and down the street in the 500 block of N. 8th. An officer made contact and the female said she was taking a break from her kids.
PONCA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale

When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
STILLWATER, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Oct. 26-Nov. 8

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Oct. 26- Nov. 8 include:. Jermaine Mario Abbington, 41, Ponca City, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Kenneth Shane Alexander, 29, Ponca City, first degree robbery, domestic assault. Tammy Lee Ashley, 38,...
PONCA CITY, OK
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy