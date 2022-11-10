BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.

