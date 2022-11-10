Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NioCorp hosting town hall meetings in Syracuse
TECUMSEH - NioCorp has scheduled town hall meetings and a briefing with Governor-elect Jim Pillen to discuss progress being made on the Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. Town hall meetings are scheduled at noon and 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Kimmel Ag Expo Center in Syracuse. NioCorp...
News Channel Nebraska
Marker unveiling planned at Falls City Underground Railroad site
FALLS CITY – The Collection Museum of Falls City will host a designation ceremony for the Dorrington House and Barn Site at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The National Park Service named the site to the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom in September based on research conducted by former World-Herald Columnist Robert Nelson, the great-great-great grandchild of abolitionists David and Ann Dorrington.
News Channel Nebraska
Light up Syracuse contest precedes Tannenbaum
SYRACUSE - Participants in the Light up Syracuse contest must sign up at city hall by Dec. 1. Ballots to vote are available on the Syracuse Facebook page. The winning displays will be announced at Tannenbaum on Dec. 6. There are prizes for commercial and residential displays and a traveling...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha streetcar bond proposal headed to City Council
OMAHA, Neb. -- Plans for a streetcar system come to a head for the Omaha City Council on Tuesday. The council will be getting its first official look at the $360 million plan on Tuesday. No action will be taken because the public still needs to get their chance to...
News Channel Nebraska
Van, cooling unit purchases approved by Beatrice School Board
BEATRICE – The Beatrice School District is replacing one of its vans and a rooftop cooling unit at the Beatrice Middle School, which has failed. The District 15 Board approved purchase of a van for up to $51,000, replacing one damaged in a severe hail storm this year. Superintendent Jason Alexander says there are two sources of funding.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Area Chamber hands out 2022 membership honors
BEATRICE – A metals manufacturer at the Gage County Industrial Park is the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, for 2022. Precise Fabrication, a Division of Kinney Manufacturing, is part of a company that also has acquired J-and-J Wood and Wire, and Blaze-N Grill Works. The company was honored for working with community organizations and investing over two million dollars in new equipment, supporting workforce initiatives and other projects.
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn utility reports rising costs
AUBURN - The Auburn City Council held a public hearing Monday on the Board of Public Works budget and an expected rate increase for electric customers. Dave Hunter of the Auburn Utilities said low flows on the Missouri River impacted hydro-generation, where Auburn gets about 20 percent of its wholesale power. He said a 15 percent increase from the Western Area Power Administration is expected, as well as a 4 to 6 percent increase in transmission costs.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth charges near Lorton, Syracuse, Nebraska City
LORTON – Stuart Miller, 33, of Talmage is charged with possession on Nov. 3. An Otoe County sheriff’s deputy says he investigated a pickup truck parked in the road near Lorton at N and O roads. The deputy says he reached in and put the truck’s transmission into park without waking the driver.
News Channel Nebraska
Ornaments offered for first 100 at tree lighting ceremony
NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is organizing the official tree lighting ceremony on the lawn of the Otoe County Courthouse on Saturday, Nov. 26. The annual tradition at 4:30 p.m. kicks off with a chili feed. The first 100 families receive a commemorative ornament, reusable bag and 3D viewing glasses. Gifts are sponsored by Keep Nebraska Beautiful, Laser Etched 4U and Lifetime Vision Center.
Nebraska’s first casino has already sent nearly $800,000 to property tax relief
Nebraska’s first gambling casino has contributed nearly $800,000 to a state property tax relief fund so far, including $597,854 during the month of October, a state report indicated Monday.
KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
News Channel Nebraska
Three fall sports standouts honored by Beatrice Board of Education
BEATRICE - The Beatrice Board of Education honored three top athletes in fall sports this year. Avery Barnard was recognized as a first-team all-state selection in softball and Riley Schwisow was recognized as a second-team all-state squad member in softball. Barnard was unable to attend Monday night’s board meeting.
News Channel Nebraska
Snow has made it to northeast Nebraska
NEBRASKA -- Towns in northeast Nebraska saw snow fall over the weekend, as well as Monday morning. While there was snow over the weekend, snow this morning has caused some travel concerns for school buses and for those driving to work. Some towns that saw snow coverage were Lyons, Fremont,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
News Channel Nebraska
Autumn's first snow close to 30-year average
NEBRASKA CITY - The Nebraska City Airport reports light snow beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday and continuing past 8 p.m., when airport visibility was less than 1.5 miles. The temperature fell below freezing at 5:55 p.m. and was down to 29 degrees at 8 p.m. A low of 24 degrees...
News Channel Nebraska
Home fire near Beatrice Fire Headquarters, fought Saturday
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska fire department had a short distance to go, responding to a Saturday afternoon fire. The Beatrice Fire Department was summoned across the street north of the fire station, to 622 Bell Street, at 3:40 p.m. A fire, believed caused by an electrical problem, broke out in the attic of the house. Firefighters observed smoke coming from the roof and through the house….and had the flames extinguished in about twenty minutes. Electric and gas utility crews were summoned to the scene to shut off service.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is trying to determine the cause of an overnight house fire. Crews went to a home near 192nd and William Street right before midnight Friday and declared a fire after seeing smoke and flames while arriving at the scene. It’s reported everyone...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE
Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
1011now.com
Housing unit flooded at Nebraska State Penitentiary, inmates relocated
ComfortMade Mattress Factory giving free pillows to veterans on Friday. All you need is a valid military ID or any other document to prove military service to get your free pillow. Updated: 16 hours ago. A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Fremont County attorney elected Iowa's attorney general
DEXTER - Former Fremont County Attorney Brenna Bird has been elected attorney general in Iowa. Bird unseated Democrat incumbent Tom Miller with 50.8 percent of the vote. She served as Fremont County attorney from 2016 to 2018. She was also a prosecutor in Guthrie County. Her campaign website says she...
