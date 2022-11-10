One person is dead after a shooting involving a Pueblo police officer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting involving an officer with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD.)

A heavy police presence was first reported on Pueblo's northside around 10 a.m. Thursday. According to the PPD, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Dillon Dr.

A KRDO crew at the scene reported there were multiple officers at the Target parking lot at 3300 Dillon Dr.

KRDO

The PPD said the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team is investigating this incident along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The Pueblo County Coroner will identify the person who died.

At this time, it's unclear who died in the shooting. However, police did say no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police have not said if any officers have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story.

