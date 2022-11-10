ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Stephen A. Smith says the Nets should have hired Ime Udoka over Jacque Vaughn

By Nick Schwartz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPnWl_0j6EBx0V00

Ime Udoka was reported to be the Nets’ next head coach mere hours after the team parted ways with Steve Nash this month. On Wednesday, however, the team changed course, and announced that interim coach Jacque Vaughn would take over the role on a full-time basis.

The explosive Kyrie Irving press conferences that eventually led to his suspension seemed to delay the Nets’ decision, and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the organization’s investigation into Udoka’s suspension from the Boston Celtics took “longer than initially expected.” Udoka was suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season by the Celtics for a violation of team policies in connection to an improper relationship with a female member of the Celtics’ organization.

The details of what happened with Udoka in Boston are scant, but according to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, the Nets should have hired Udoka anyway.

“Whatever we’re hoping Jacque Vaughn achieves, we know Ime Udoka can achieve it because he already has. In his first year in Boston, he achieved what Brad Stevens could not achieve in eight years as head coach of the Boston Celtics, and that was taking them to the NBA Finals.

…. I understand this notion that because of all the drama that has been taking place in Brooklyn, and because of the self-inflicted drama that Ime Udoka is enduring as we speak, that it just seemed to be too much controversy.

…. If I was the ownership group for the Brooklyn Nets, I would have hired Ime Udoka anyway because you don’t see coaches like him come around every day. He’s a foundational kind of coach to build your franchise around in terms of his coaching ability.”

Smith went on to argue that if it were not for Kyrie Irving’s situation, the Nets likely would have hired Udoka.

“It’s clear that of all the things that Kyrie has done since he has been in Brooklyn, every single year finding a reason to get time off. Kyrie Irving cost Ime Udoka this head coaching job in Brooklyn. If it were not for the latest shenanigans involving Kyrie Irving, Ime Udoka would be the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets today.”

Comments / 2

Related
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Gives Shout Out To Kyrie Irving & Stephen A. Smith

Kanye West praised Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith for being “real ones” on Instagram. Kanye West labeled Kyrie Irving and Stephen A. Smith “real ones” on Instagram, Sunday night. The post comes after the Brooklyn Nets star faced criticism for promoting a film on Twitter that reportedly featured antisemitic content.
The Spun

Look: Carmelo Anthony's Son Received Big Offer On Sunday

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan has already established himself as one of the top players in the 2025 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Middle Village (N.Y.) Christ the King sophomore guard earned a scholarship offer that has special meaning for him and his family. Syracuse, the program where Carmelo won a...
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving 'Has Work to Do' Before Returning to Nets

The New York Knicks' rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, seem to have turned a corner lately, as they've won four of their last five games. Coincidentally, that turn has happened with star point guard Kyrie Irving being sidelined due to a team suspension stemming from him refusing to state that he doesn't hold any anti-Semitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Nets could trade away key starter?

While Kyrie Irving remains banished from Verona, Brooklyn Nets may be attending to some other business. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports wrote in a recent report that the Nets are hoping to potentially trade sharpshooter Joe Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million next season. Bucher notes that the Nets have a top-five payroll figure and are in line to pay a steep luxury tax penalty if they maintain the status quo.
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy