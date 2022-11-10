ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

Top-tier business school bids for former tech workers amid mass layoffs

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There is a lifeline amid this month's largescale tech layoffs. Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management announced Monday, those recently impacted are now being given the opportunity to apply to one of the school's full-time MBA programs without having to submit a standardized test score.
