ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha set to face former team on Saturday

By Will Rosenblatt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jyv2_0j6EAL0s00

The introduction of the transfer portal has made facing your old team much more common at the college level.

What used to be left to the pros is now seen throughout the NCAA. LSU’s matchup with Arkansas will feature a couple of old friends for each squad.

After spending several years in Fayetteville, defensive backs Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha landed at LSU to finish their careers in their home state of Louisiana.

Foucha played 2,323 snaps with Arkansas before transferring to LSU. While seeing a player face his former team isn’t that rare anymore, seeing a guy who played that much with that old team might be. Brooks is up there too, having played 1,734 snaps with the Razorbacks.

The former connections between these programs don’t end there. LSU will be seeing a couple of former Tigers this weekend.

Dwight McGlothern and Landon Jackson both earned starting roles with the Razorbacks after leaving LSU.

McGlothern is having a good year for the Hogs. Teams are throwing his way a lot, but he has a completion percentage below 50 when targeted. According to PFF, he’s second among SEC cornerbacks in passer rating when targeted.

Jackson was a blue-chip edge rusher out of high school but has yet to emerge as one of the SEC’s top pass rushers. Only three SEC edge rushers that have played 150 pass-rush snaps have a worse PFF pass-rush grade than Jackson.

On the coaching side, it’ll be Brad Davis’ first trip back to Arkansas since taking the LSU job. Davis, now the offensive line coach at LSU and a Baton Rouge native, was on Sam Pittman’s staff prior to joining LSU in the summer of 2021.

Gallery

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy