Baltimore County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Family extremely concerned for 75-year-old woman missing for 3 weeks

Relatives of a 75-year-old Baltimore woman who disappeared three weeks ago are extremely concerned. Bettea Brown told 11 News she's extremely concerned about her missing sister, Versey Spell, who disappeared on Oct. 14. Brown didn't find out about it until five days later. "It's been three weeks. Nobody knows anything,"...
BALTIMORE, MD

