In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone. The deadline for individual filers with little or no income to complete a simplified tax return to see if they qualify for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus payments or child tax credits is on Nov. 15. As many as 9 million or 10 million people who have not yet received these payments, which may be worth a combined total of up to $3,200, may be eligible, according to the Government Accountability Office.

5 DAYS AGO