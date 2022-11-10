ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Art from Microsoft founder Paul Allen sells for $1.5 billion

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S43hn_0j6E2ERE00

NEW YORK (AP) — Works by artists including Cézanne, Seurat, and van Gogh sold for a record-breaking $1.5 billion during the first part of Christie's two-day auction of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen's masterpiece-heavy collection.

All 60 of the artworks put up for auction Wednesday night in New York sold, and five paintings sold for prices above $100 million.

Georges Seurat’s pointillist “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” sold for $149.2 million, the evening's highest price. The larger version of “Les Poseuses” is at the Barnes Collection in Philadelphia.

Christie's experts said that pointillism, a revolutionary technique when it was developed by Seurat and Paul Signac involving dots of color that combine to form an image, was of particular interest to Allen because of his computer background.

The auction house quoted Allen saying he was “attracted to things like pointillism or a Jasper Johns ‘numbers’ work because they come from breaking something down into its components — like bytes or numbers, but in a different kind of language.”

Other highlights from Wednesday's sale included Paul Cézanne’s “La Montagne Sainte-Victoire,” which sold for $137.8 million, and van Gogh's landscape “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117.2 million.

“Never before have more than two paintings exceeded $100 million in a single sale, but tonight, we saw five,’ Max Carter, vice chair of 20th and 21st century art at Christie's, said in a news release.

Eighteen works sold for record prices for the artists, who ranged from the 17th century Flemish painter Jan Brueghel the Younger to the 20th century photographer Edward Steichen.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit philanthropies chosen by Allen's estate.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates, died from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2018 . During his lifetime, he donated more than $2 billion to causes including ocean health, homelessness and advancing scientific research.

The previous single-evening auction record of $852.9 million was set at Christie’s contemporary art sale in New York in 2014.

The Paul Allen estate sale continued on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
735
Followers
9K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy