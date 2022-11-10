Read full article on original website
Pho Ha
Pho Ha is the no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point pho spot of our dreams. A strip mall corner restaurant at 6th and Washington, you’re seated at a communal table, order, and served within five minutes. But the sparse decor and efficient service is not a reflection on the food–this broth, perhaps our favorite in the city, has the richest beef flavor of any we’ve tried, and every bowl is packed with large portions of meat.
Pho Xe Lua
Stepping into Pho Xe Lua is like stepping into the ’90s–tables are set with Chinese zodiac paper placemats, there’s a lobster tank in the entry, and scenes of palm trees and beaches are etched in enamel in the glass dividers. Time warp aside, it serves some excellent, flavorful pho in huge portions–the pho tai always arrives piping hot, its slices of rare beef and white onion cooking in the broth. It can be tough to find when Chinatown is bustling, so keep an eye out for the glowing neon choo choo train in their window.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
The Best Pho in Philly
There are few things that all Philadelphians like. The Jersey shore. The word jawn. Anytime Tom Brady loses…anything. But we’d argue that pho is also on the list. No pretense, no fanfare—just delicious, affordable food that everyone enjoys. In the name of that shared passion, we’ve eaten...
American Deli
American Deli is a Atlanta-based wing shop that quietly began opening franchises in LA a couple years ago, the largest of which sits in an Inglewood strip mall off Manchester Ave. Atlanta is a very serious wing town, and the crunchy, bronzed wings here certainly live up to that reputation. But the best part about American Deli is the sauces, namely the salty-tangy lemon pepper wet and “family gold,” a garlicky honey mustard sauce. And for true wing connoisseurs, American Deli also let’s you easily specify all drums or all flats on your takeout order.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Savoy Kitchen
You’ll find everything from creamy mushroom pastas to shrimp pizza to escargot on the menu at this classic spot on Valley Blvd., but what they’re known for is their Hainan chicken. So much so, in fact, it’s painted along the side of the parking garage: “Famous Hainan Chicken since 1982.” The dish itself is pretty simple. You won’t find any accouterments or bone broths here, but instead a simple presentation of moist poached chicken, rice, and three sauces. The ginger garlic spread here is particularly garlicky—ask for extras.
Divino
Divino takes the top spot because it delivers on both atmosphere and food—a rare combination for the Westside. And unlike most restaurants in Brentwood, Divino is not deafeningly quiet. You don’t have to whisper across the table, nor are you subjugated to the vivid sounds of a man chewing risotto next to you. This dark, nautical-themed trattoria is very much buzzing. Servers bump into your chair as they squeeze through the cramped dining room, you’re asked to wait for your reservation, and it's really loud in here—all things that are usually annoying but feel refreshing in a Brentwood strip mall.
Borneo Kalimantan Cuisine
No matter how many new streaming series pop up on Netflix each week, almost everybody has a show they watch over and over again. You’ve memorized the jokes, know every punch line, and have charted each crucial plot point from season to season. And yet, it’s impossible to get tired of it, because it simply makes you feel good. We have a similar relationship with Borneo Kalimantan.
715 Sushi
There’s no lack of extremely expensive sushi restaurants in LA and 715 is the latest addition to that list. This omakase-only spot in the Arts District is $300 per person (before tax and tip), which is a financial undertaking for just about everybody. But if you’re in the market for a splurge-y meal or celebrating a Powerball win, 715 Sushi is a very exciting place to do it. For starters, the food is exceptional. The menu changes almost daily, but you can generally expect about ten meticulously-built pieces of premium nigiri and ten small plates ranging from belt fish tempura to surf clams in a creamy miso sauce. Secondly, there’s a youthful exuberance inside 715 that makes a night here feel less like you’re in an upscale omakase spot and more like you’re hanging out with a group of friends who happen to have a sushi bar in their apartment. Oh, and it’s currently BYOB (while they wait for their license to get approved).
Nam Phuong
The quintessential Vietnamese restaurant, Nam Phuong sits at the center of Little Saigon’s Wing Phat plaza (or what we affectionately refer to as "Chaos Corner"). Its walls are covered in murals of Vietnamese islands, chandeliers light up the endless rows of tables, and a TV plays videos of club goers untz-untzing at Patong Beach. Bring a group for big bowls of pho in 12 varieties, including shrimp and vegetarian. Our favorite is #163, a fragrant, lemongrass-forward broth packed with slices of eye round steak and surprisingly tender meatballs.
Amici Brentwood
Amici Brentwood is part of a family of restaurants, including great trattorias like Angelini Osteria. But, like in many families, some children are naturally more "gifted" than others (not that your parents would ever admit it). In this case, Amici is not the shining sibling because it serves bland food. Sure, it has a beautiful brick-walled dining room, pleasant outdoor seating, and an entire parking lot to pull into, but it also feels like a wedding reception with a slashed catering budget: blah food in a lovely setting. The pastas are your best option: we weren’t offended by the spaghetti chitarra, which has enough bottarga to compensate for the lack of flavor in everything else.
Omakase By Osen
Despite having the word “omakase” in its name, the first thing you should know about this fun, casual Silver Lake sushi bar is that the omakase is not a required activity. You can easily come to this blonde wood-lined space on Sunset and order everything a la carte, which is good news if you aren’t up to dropping $150 per person on dinner. The daily nigiri, which generally land around $6 a piece, all come with fresh, thick cuts, and we loved the rich, hefty hand rolls filled with things like baked king crab, fried eggplant, and white fish with truffle. But the one dish that really leaves a mark is the miso crab salmon, which resides in the “cold signatures” section. Five giant clumps of snow crab are wrapped in salmon sashimi and drizzled with truffle oil and miso dressing. Is it silly and a bit over the top? Sure, but we’ll bet top dollar it’s what you’re talking about on the way home.
State Flour Pizza
Sure, this pizza spot in Berkeley’s Elmwood might not look like much, but their Neapolitan-ish pies are on another level. What sets State Flour Pizza's apart is the slightly tangy, slightly sweet tomato sauce and flavorful crust with a wonderful chewy texture—get the burrata pie to let those elements really shine. Their ever-evolving menu (they opened September 2022) also features the more hefty Cassanova topped with what feels like every kind of meat imaginable, and, because “California-inspired” is the trend of the decade, a white pie with bacon, arugula, squash, and cherry tomatoes. There are a few basic salads on the menu, too, but you can skip to save room for more perfect pizza, and beer or wine-by-the-glass.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
