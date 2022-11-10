Read full article on original website
Related
Pho Ha
Pho Ha is the no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point pho spot of our dreams. A strip mall corner restaurant at 6th and Washington, you’re seated at a communal table, order, and served within five minutes. But the sparse decor and efficient service is not a reflection on the food–this broth, perhaps our favorite in the city, has the richest beef flavor of any we’ve tried, and every bowl is packed with large portions of meat.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
You Kitchen
New dumpling shops in the San Gabriel Valley tend to face an uphill battle—there’s just so much competition—but that’s not the case for You Kitchen. Open since 019, this tiny stripmall shop has 13 different kinds of dumplings and a steady line of hungry customers. We recommend concentrating on the “house dumplings” with chives and fish—order them pan-fried with nicely charred edges—as well as the sweet and savory chicken, shrimp, and corn dumplings. Definitely snag a “Big Mouth” pocket too, a delicious pork-filled open-faced pastry that has nothing to do with the hormone monster.
Pho Ga Thanh Thanh
If you’re craving chicken pho–nay, any chicken dish at all–get yourself to Pho Ga Thanh Thanh, pronto. The broth is rich, the noodles are chewy, and the bone-in chicken (which is served on the side) is always juicy and tender. It takes up a large corner of Wing Phat plaza at 11th and Washington, and the friendly service moves quickly, so come solo for a quick, cozy lunch, or with a big group for early dinner.
Nam Phuong
The quintessential Vietnamese restaurant, Nam Phuong sits at the center of Little Saigon’s Wing Phat plaza (or what we affectionately refer to as "Chaos Corner"). Its walls are covered in murals of Vietnamese islands, chandeliers light up the endless rows of tables, and a TV plays videos of club goers untz-untzing at Patong Beach. Bring a group for big bowls of pho in 12 varieties, including shrimp and vegetarian. Our favorite is #163, a fragrant, lemongrass-forward broth packed with slices of eye round steak and surprisingly tender meatballs.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
The Best Pancakes In NYC
Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Prince Tea House
There aren’t many places in the city where you can live out your Alice in Wonderland tea party fantasies. But at Chinatown’s Prince Tea House, with its velvety pastries, metallic finger sandwich towers, buttery waffles, and china so fancy that it looks like it came from the set of The Crown, that’s exactly what you can do. Open daily at noon, they have everything from smoked salmon salad and scones to egg salad sandwiches–the $55 tea for two includes all of them, plus unlimited tea. Bring a group of friends here, pair your purple yam crêpe cake (our favorite) with teas ranging from oolong or passion fruit to lavender green milk, and dive into a spread that looks more impressive than anything that existed in Alice’s imagination.
Sichuan Impression
Though Sichuan Impression now has locations from Tustin to West LA, a visit to its original Alhambra space is a required pilgrimage. The warm, homey dining room has big tables and long wooden benches—making it a great spot for a communal dinner with family—and the Sichuan food is still among the best in the city. We love the meaty, succulent tea-smoked ribs, sinus-clearing mapo tofu, and cumin-laced toothpick lamb—a great dish for said communal dining. Also, don’t overlook the kung pao chicken: it’s sweet, not too salty, and will vanish within seconds of hitting the table.
Thattukada
Thattukada’s chicken 65 is the only food we know that’s Cheeto’s Flamin’ Hot-coloured, and that is very much a compliment. The deep-fried chunks of chicken—marinated in dazzling red chilli powder, curry leaves, and more—are the way to start your meal at the popular Keralan spot in East Ham. The walls of this low-key, brightly lit restaurant are covered with images of palm trees and crystal blue water, but almost every family and group of friends are focused on the extensive menu and the food in front of them. Fish moilley, a mild, coconut-heavy curry, is a delicious Keralan speciality that belongs on your table, alongside vegetable thali, a brilliantly pungent chicken curry, stringy parathas, and a tonne more. Given the size of the menu and the fact that every big group seems to leave with something in a takeaway box, you should absolutely come to Thattukada en masse.
Omakase By Osen
Despite having the word “omakase” in its name, the first thing you should know about this fun, casual Silver Lake sushi bar is that the omakase is not a required activity. You can easily come to this blonde wood-lined space on Sunset and order everything a la carte, which is good news if you aren’t up to dropping $150 per person on dinner. The daily nigiri, which generally land around $6 a piece, all come with fresh, thick cuts, and we loved the rich, hefty hand rolls filled with things like baked king crab, fried eggplant, and white fish with truffle. But the one dish that really leaves a mark is the miso crab salmon, which resides in the “cold signatures” section. Five giant clumps of snow crab are wrapped in salmon sashimi and drizzled with truffle oil and miso dressing. Is it silly and a bit over the top? Sure, but we’ll bet top dollar it’s what you’re talking about on the way home.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
Izakaya By Yanaga
There’s no shortage of restaurants for ramen, premium cuts of fish, and long lists of maki rolls in Fishtown (we’re looking at you, Hiroki, Cheu, and Nunu). But when it comes to a casual spot where you can stick to the Triple H Rule–hand rolls, Happy Hour, and highballs–Izakaya by Yanaga is the place to be.
715 Sushi
There’s no lack of extremely expensive sushi restaurants in LA and 715 is the latest addition to that list. This omakase-only spot in the Arts District is $300 per person (before tax and tip), which is a financial undertaking for just about everybody. But if you’re in the market for a splurge-y meal or celebrating a Powerball win, 715 Sushi is a very exciting place to do it. For starters, the food is exceptional. The menu changes almost daily, but you can generally expect about ten meticulously-built pieces of premium nigiri and ten small plates ranging from belt fish tempura to surf clams in a creamy miso sauce. Secondly, there’s a youthful exuberance inside 715 that makes a night here feel less like you’re in an upscale omakase spot and more like you’re hanging out with a group of friends who happen to have a sushi bar in their apartment. Oh, and it’s currently BYOB (while they wait for their license to get approved).
Zelman Meats
Whoever's job it is to calculate the average price of a steak in Knightsbridge must have had a tough day at work when Salt Bae set up shop. But if you’re looking for something in the area on the more, erm, reasonably priced end of the spectrum, head to Zelman Meats. At this halal steak restaurant on the top floor of Harvey Nichols, you can get a sharing platter with every cut of meat for £42.50 per person. Order the lobster croquettes and some triple-cooked chips on the side, and focus the rest of your stomach space on the meat. The red booths are comfy, there's a drawing of a cow on the wall in case you need help picking which cut to get, and you'll leave this laid-back spot extremely satisfied.
Kossoff's
The Kossoff family has been baking in London since the 1920s and, four generations later, it’s led to this friendly, airy bakery in Kentish Town. Putting their delicious croissant cups and springy focaccia aside, this is the kind of place that every area in London would welcome with open arms. It’s buttery, lamination heaven, and there a load of freshly made salads and sandwiches for lunch as well. Bear in mind a queue can form fast—especially during that lazy, mid-morning period on weekends—but come by early and there are plenty of tables to choose from. Or get everything to go. These pastries don’t wait around for anybody.
State Flour Pizza
Sure, this pizza spot in Berkeley’s Elmwood might not look like much, but their Neapolitan-ish pies are on another level. What sets State Flour Pizza's apart is the slightly tangy, slightly sweet tomato sauce and flavorful crust with a wonderful chewy texture—get the burrata pie to let those elements really shine. Their ever-evolving menu (they opened September 2022) also features the more hefty Cassanova topped with what feels like every kind of meat imaginable, and, because “California-inspired” is the trend of the decade, a white pie with bacon, arugula, squash, and cherry tomatoes. There are a few basic salads on the menu, too, but you can skip to save room for more perfect pizza, and beer or wine-by-the-glass.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Luyixian
The Shanghainese-leaning menu at this tiny noodle shop is filled with dishes you can find at other restaurants in the area, but the reason to bee-line to this little cafe is for their house special braised beef noodles. This is the kind of dish you eat on a Monday, dream about all week, and then have again on Friday, because your body can’t go any longer without it. The dark, cloudy broth is rich and spicy, and thin, chewy noodles soak up the intense flavors as you eat. Thick chunks of braised beef that tie it all together—so moist and succulent that chewing is an optional activity.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
179K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0