Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
Nón Lá
Nón Lá is a tiny, sparsely-decorated place that should be one of your go-to spots for Vietnamese food in the East Village. We wouldn’t bring a huge group here, but it’s perfect for a casual date or some takeout. Start with the minced pork and mushroom steamed rice rolls, then get the phở with brisket. The broth leans light, but it’s still packed with plenty of flavor. Our favorite dish is the lemongrass-marinated grilled chicken that’s a little sweet and nicely-charred. You might want to add on an extra order for the next day.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Pho Xe Lua
Stepping into Pho Xe Lua is like stepping into the ’90s–tables are set with Chinese zodiac paper placemats, there’s a lobster tank in the entry, and scenes of palm trees and beaches are etched in enamel in the glass dividers. Time warp aside, it serves some excellent, flavorful pho in huge portions–the pho tai always arrives piping hot, its slices of rare beef and white onion cooking in the broth. It can be tough to find when Chinatown is bustling, so keep an eye out for the glowing neon choo choo train in their window.
Omakase By Osen
Despite having the word “omakase” in its name, the first thing you should know about this fun, casual Silver Lake sushi bar is that the omakase is not a required activity. You can easily come to this blonde wood-lined space on Sunset and order everything a la carte, which is good news if you aren’t up to dropping $150 per person on dinner. The daily nigiri, which generally land around $6 a piece, all come with fresh, thick cuts, and we loved the rich, hefty hand rolls filled with things like baked king crab, fried eggplant, and white fish with truffle. But the one dish that really leaves a mark is the miso crab salmon, which resides in the “cold signatures” section. Five giant clumps of snow crab are wrapped in salmon sashimi and drizzled with truffle oil and miso dressing. Is it silly and a bit over the top? Sure, but we’ll bet top dollar it’s what you’re talking about on the way home.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Izakaya By Yanaga
There’s no shortage of restaurants for ramen, premium cuts of fish, and long lists of maki rolls in Fishtown (we’re looking at you, Hiroki, Cheu, and Nunu). But when it comes to a casual spot where you can stick to the Triple H Rule–hand rolls, Happy Hour, and highballs–Izakaya by Yanaga is the place to be.
Serenidad
Serenidad is a Latin-inspired eatery that brings a jolt of new culinary life to the limited dining scene in Cascade Heights thanks to rising star chef and owner Deborah VanTrece (Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, also in Cascade). With a snazzy bar, furry lights, and buckled-pillow booths, Serenidad is as fun and eclectic as VanTrece’s other food fusions. We like inventive dishes such as the Lomo Saltado, a flavorful take on steak frites, consisting of stir-fried ribeye and a bed of fries smothered under sauteed vegetable and drinks like Mama Coco (rum, Mexican corn liqueur, agave, and vanilla bitters).
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Sichuan Impression
Though Sichuan Impression now has locations from Tustin to West LA, a visit to its original Alhambra space is a required pilgrimage. The warm, homey dining room has big tables and long wooden benches—making it a great spot for a communal dinner with family—and the Sichuan food is still among the best in the city. We love the meaty, succulent tea-smoked ribs, sinus-clearing mapo tofu, and cumin-laced toothpick lamb—a great dish for said communal dining. Also, don’t overlook the kung pao chicken: it’s sweet, not too salty, and will vanish within seconds of hitting the table.
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Sor Tino
Sor Tino is tucked away on Barrington Ave, meaning it’s easy to miss if your orientation of Brentwood starts and ends on San Vicente. But an Italian meal here packs some memorable qualities: a romantic patio with string lights, a must-order grilled polenta appetizer, and nice Italian waiters who compliment your menu choices. Still, dining here is pricey, and the food here generally doesn't make it feel worth it. A $24 Napoli pizza will give you tart marinara with anchovies, but on a flavorless crust that snaps like a stale wafer. We give Sor Tino extra points for its great service and nice atmosphere. We'd also happily sip wine on that charming patio with some antipasti and a pretty-good boar ragu.
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
Borneo Kalimantan Cuisine
No matter how many new streaming series pop up on Netflix each week, almost everybody has a show they watch over and over again. You’ve memorized the jokes, know every punch line, and have charted each crucial plot point from season to season. And yet, it’s impossible to get tired of it, because it simply makes you feel good. We have a similar relationship with Borneo Kalimantan.
Shree Krishna Vada Pav
This vegetarian and vegan mini-chain has locations in Hounslow, Ilford, and Harrow, all specialising in vada pav—a slider-sized Maharashtran snack of deep-fried potato in a little doughy white bread bap, alongside whacks of chilli and coconut chutneys. As far as handheld, two-gobble snacks go, these are very much up there. The Harrow location, like all of them, is a colourful, casual, fast food-ish space that’s just as good for a solo lunch as it is a quick and delicious good-value dinner. If you’re after something heartier and more gravy-heavy, get the vada misal or the methi malai mutter, and be content in the knowledge that very little here costs more than £10.
Anchor Oyster Bar
If you’ve ever had a sudden midday craving for a couple of oysters and a bowl of clam chowder, Anchor Oyster Bar is here for you. If you haven’t, one trip to the old-school Castro seafood spot decorated with light-up anchors and life preservers is all it takes before you start having mysterious visions of miniature clams dancing around in the sky at 2pm on a Thursday. The menu covers the usual from-the-ocean suspects—like prawn salad, a daily selection of oysters, and Olympic swimming pool-sized bowls of cioppino. Everything is excellent across the board, especially the delicate and crispy crab cakes. When Anchor Oyster Bar is busy, you’ll have to scrawl your name on the whiteboard and wander around Castro Street before a table is ready—but service inside and on the parklet is efficient and things move quickly.
Loquat
If you’re someone who seeks out the city’s newest pastries like they’re limited-edition Cars-themed Croc drops, get Loquat high on your radar. The laidback Hayes Valley cafe and bakery (located in the old 20th Century Cafe space) serves Jewish and Levantine-inspired pastries that will encourage you to embrace the early bedtime you’ve been manifestation journaling about and officially become a morning person (they open at 8am). Salted chocolate babka has mesmerizing swirls of thin, golden-brown layers. Flaky bourekas get a touch of sweetness from the warm ricotta and sage filling. And because cake for breakfast is always a good idea, they have slices of chocolate cake with silky smooth espresso buttercream and labne cheesecake at the ready.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
Aunt Ginny's
At Aunt Ginny’s, everyone’s always having too much fun to notice the two people who look like they just met at a DSA meeting getting to third base at a tiny booth in the corner. This dive-adjacent bar in Ridgewood checks all the boxes of a great hang: shot-and-beer specials, pool table, X-Men vs. Street Fighter machine, photo booth, etc. But the main reason we want to plan all of our birthday parties here is the food. I Like Food operates from a tiny window in the back, serving an extensive menu of bar food that ranges from classic to chaotic. Offerings include nachos, fried chicken sandwiches, everything bagel chicken wings, churro french fries, and a pernil-stuffed crunchwrap they call a “crispwrap” for, we assume, legal reasons. Almost all of this food can be made vegan or vegetarian, cementing Aunt Ginny’s crowd-pleaser status.
Luyixian
The Shanghainese-leaning menu at this tiny noodle shop is filled with dishes you can find at other restaurants in the area, but the reason to bee-line to this little cafe is for their house special braised beef noodles. This is the kind of dish you eat on a Monday, dream about all week, and then have again on Friday, because your body can’t go any longer without it. The dark, cloudy broth is rich and spicy, and thin, chewy noodles soak up the intense flavors as you eat. Thick chunks of braised beef that tie it all together—so moist and succulent that chewing is an optional activity.
