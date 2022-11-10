Related
Pho Ga Thanh Thanh
If you’re craving chicken pho–nay, any chicken dish at all–get yourself to Pho Ga Thanh Thanh, pronto. The broth is rich, the noodles are chewy, and the bone-in chicken (which is served on the side) is always juicy and tender. It takes up a large corner of Wing Phat plaza at 11th and Washington, and the friendly service moves quickly, so come solo for a quick, cozy lunch, or with a big group for early dinner.
Pho & Cafe Saigon
Pho & Cafe Saigon is a cozy family-run restaurant in University City, and is one of the few places where we prefer the pho with shrimp to their beef options. The shrimp are tender and add complexity to the fragrant and comforting broth. Grab one of the smoothies or milk teas for the road–our favorite is the taro milk tea with black pearl boba. It's the perfect sweet compliment to a deliciously salty meal.
Pho Xe Lua
Stepping into Pho Xe Lua is like stepping into the ’90s–tables are set with Chinese zodiac paper placemats, there’s a lobster tank in the entry, and scenes of palm trees and beaches are etched in enamel in the glass dividers. Time warp aside, it serves some excellent, flavorful pho in huge portions–the pho tai always arrives piping hot, its slices of rare beef and white onion cooking in the broth. It can be tough to find when Chinatown is bustling, so keep an eye out for the glowing neon choo choo train in their window.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Seoul House of Tofu
If you’re looking for Korean food in a slightly more upscale setting than Tofu Ya, head to Seoul Garden. They also excel in the sundubu combo department, but the prices are slightly higher and the banchan aren’t quite as exciting. Head here instead of Tofu Ya for a sit-down meal with friends where you’ll drink plenty of beer and soju while inhaling tofu stew and sweet, salty meat.
Cafe Diem
You come to Cafe Diem for the pho–theirs is excellent with shrimp and pork–but you come back, over and over, for the bun bo hue (pho’s spicy cousin). Its rich broth is layered with lemongrass, shrimp paste, and chili oil. Get the regular, which is packed with beef, tendon, and pork feet, and the Thai tea with chewy cubes of grass jelly. The Little Saigon cafe is tiny, so don’t come with more than a couple of friends, and make sure you’re comfortable sweating in front of them. You will.
Okiboru House of Tsukemen
If you see a line of people on the sidewalk around Orchard and Delancey, it’s probably for Okiboru. Even if you’re not in the mood for noodles, go ahead and join. The line moves fast at this noodle shop, which has a few other locations in Georgia. Only cramped counter seating is available, so you’ll get to hear everything going on in your neighbor’s life as you eat one of the two types of ramen offered here. The tsukemen comes with udon-like cold noodles that you dip in a warm, concentrated broth that tastes like it’s made with a million bonito flakes. The soupy ramen, which is just as good, is made with a super rich, milky broth that'll immediately conjure images of pork bones in your head. We overheard someone ask their friend: “How was it?” Response: “It was bomb.” We agree.
American Deli
American Deli is a Atlanta-based wing shop that quietly began opening franchises in LA a couple years ago, the largest of which sits in an Inglewood strip mall off Manchester Ave. Atlanta is a very serious wing town, and the crunchy, bronzed wings here certainly live up to that reputation. But the best part about American Deli is the sauces, namely the salty-tangy lemon pepper wet and “family gold,” a garlicky honey mustard sauce. And for true wing connoisseurs, American Deli also let’s you easily specify all drums or all flats on your takeout order.
715 Sushi
There’s no lack of extremely expensive sushi restaurants in LA and 715 is the latest addition to that list. This omakase-only spot in the Arts District is $300 per person (before tax and tip), which is a financial undertaking for just about everybody. But if you’re in the market for a splurge-y meal or celebrating a Powerball win, 715 Sushi is a very exciting place to do it. For starters, the food is exceptional. The menu changes almost daily, but you can generally expect about ten meticulously-built pieces of premium nigiri and ten small plates ranging from belt fish tempura to surf clams in a creamy miso sauce. Secondly, there’s a youthful exuberance inside 715 that makes a night here feel less like you’re in an upscale omakase spot and more like you’re hanging out with a group of friends who happen to have a sushi bar in their apartment. Oh, and it’s currently BYOB (while they wait for their license to get approved).
Kitchen Cô Út
There’s a ton of seating (and a neon conjoined cow and pig) at this Vietnamese spot on the LES. Both a beef and chicken phở are available, and we prefer the latter. (The chicken broth tastes like it’s been cooked with bones for at least two days straight.) Their broken rice dish with a pork chop and quiche has an interesting hodgepodge of things, and it’s especially good when you combine everything in one bite and drown it with fish sauce. But skip the bánh bột lọc, which has too much tapioca and seems like it’s been sitting around for too long. Surprisingly, you can’t get bánh mì here, but there’s a whole display case of pre-packaged items like mung bean rice balls and pandan coconut jelly that you can grab to go.
By Tae
By Tae used to be a sushi counter that served excellent hand rolls before they closed in early 2021. Now, they’ve reopened in a brand new Beacon Hill space, but you won’t find any raw fish here. Instead, version 2.0 serves a short menu involving some of Seattle’s best Korean comfort food in a teal-decorated space that could really work for any situation. Sit at the bar for lychee soju sodas while snacking on steamed spam sliders with scallion mayo, pile in a booth with three friends and slurp kimchi-kicked sujebi, or punch a rainy day in the face with cheesy bean burritos dunked in smoky hot sauce. Everything is simple, but it's all executed so well that By Tae feels especially worthy of a big night out.
Xiang La Hui
It can be a tough gig opening up a Sichuan restaurant in the same neighborhood as Chengdu Taste and Sichuan Impression, but Xiang La Hui has proven it’s possible. While the menu has plenty of overlap with its famous brethren, XLH stands out for its high quality ingredients and balanced use of spice. Take the Chongqing-style fried chicken, which arrives as a mountain of thick boneless chicken chunks cooked in fragrant spices and doused in red chiles, or the boiled fish soup, which comes with juicy, hand-sized filets of tilapia floating in a briney, pickled vegetable broth. The dining room is also fairly upscale, making it a good option to take your parents when they come visit.
Phở Hoài Restaurant
This Sheepshead Bay staple has been a local favorite since the early '90s, and it’s time more people know about it. You can come with four people, order a ton of food, and spend around $60. The phở broth here is light but flavorful, and the noodles have a pleasant chew. The #1, which comes with a little bit of all things beef, is the classic, but we also love getting a bowl of noddle soup with a perfectly charred pork chop on the side for a bit of variation. If you want something that isn’t phở, get the chicken curry served with a freshly-baked, extremely soft, and crackly baguette.
Pocha
Pocha is a Mexican spot on York Blvd that blends flavors from both sides of the border, along with lots of hot pink and messages of female empowerment on the walls. You come here for a mix of traditional dishes and some creative spins that actually work: freshly charred elote with crema and cotija cheese, shrimp ceviche with Persian cucumbers and toasted sesame oil, and an ingenious creation called la burrita. It's a burrito made with a thin crepe that's incredibly fluffy, delicious, and light enough to contemplate ordering a second one. Go with the braised brisket as your protein option because it's tender and juicy, or try one of Pocha's vegan options, too.
Nón Lá
Nón Lá is a tiny, sparsely-decorated place that should be one of your go-to spots for Vietnamese food in the East Village. We wouldn’t bring a huge group here, but it’s perfect for a casual date or some takeout. Start with the minced pork and mushroom steamed rice rolls, then get the phở with brisket. The broth leans light, but it’s still packed with plenty of flavor. Our favorite dish is the lemongrass-marinated grilled chicken that’s a little sweet and nicely-charred. You might want to add on an extra order for the next day.
Alondra's Hot Wings
If they were giving out wing awards, Alondra’s would take home a trophy for “Most Reliable.” The fried chicken at this mini-chain is consistently crispy and tender, no matter which of their five locations in LA you visit. And with over fifteen different flavors on a scale from mild to “this isn’t spicy, this is just rude,” Alondra’s is our go-to spot for big events involving people with varying heat tolerances. Our favorite flavor is chili-lime, which has the zest of citrus peel and the heat of habanero hot sauce.
Kevin & Chris's Noodle House
When noodle soup calls to us, we head straight to Kevin’s in the Sunset. This casual Vietnamese restaurant is an institution, as evidenced by the perpetually packed dining room and tightly run operation—it’ll take approximately 0.2 seconds once you sit down for someone to take your order, and big steaming bowls of phở will land on the table soon after. Plus, portions are hearty, and everything on the menu, from phở and vermicelli to rice combination plates, will run you less than $15.
