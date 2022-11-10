There’s no lack of extremely expensive sushi restaurants in LA and 715 is the latest addition to that list. This omakase-only spot in the Arts District is $300 per person (before tax and tip), which is a financial undertaking for just about everybody. But if you’re in the market for a splurge-y meal or celebrating a Powerball win, 715 Sushi is a very exciting place to do it. For starters, the food is exceptional. The menu changes almost daily, but you can generally expect about ten meticulously-built pieces of premium nigiri and ten small plates ranging from belt fish tempura to surf clams in a creamy miso sauce. Secondly, there’s a youthful exuberance inside 715 that makes a night here feel less like you’re in an upscale omakase spot and more like you’re hanging out with a group of friends who happen to have a sushi bar in their apartment. Oh, and it’s currently BYOB (while they wait for their license to get approved).

