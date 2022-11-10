Read full article on original website
Pho Ha
Pho Ha is the no-nonsense, straight-to-the-point pho spot of our dreams. A strip mall corner restaurant at 6th and Washington, you’re seated at a communal table, order, and served within five minutes. But the sparse decor and efficient service is not a reflection on the food–this broth, perhaps our favorite in the city, has the richest beef flavor of any we’ve tried, and every bowl is packed with large portions of meat.
Saigon Eden
If you come to Saigon Eden, a large Vietnamese restaurant in downtown Alhambra, and order some pho or a banh mi, you’ll have a perfectly fine meal. But to have a great meal, go for the bún riêu, a rich, tomato-based vermicelli soup that you don’t often find outside of Orange County’s Little Saigon. It comes stocked with ground shrimp and crab meat, giving it a sweet, yet musky flavor, along with big chunks of fried tofu. Definitely snag an order of the cha gio as well, which are crunchy, deep-fried imperial rolls filled with a sweet, fragrant pork and vegetable mix.
Pho Xe Lua
Stepping into Pho Xe Lua is like stepping into the ’90s–tables are set with Chinese zodiac paper placemats, there’s a lobster tank in the entry, and scenes of palm trees and beaches are etched in enamel in the glass dividers. Time warp aside, it serves some excellent, flavorful pho in huge portions–the pho tai always arrives piping hot, its slices of rare beef and white onion cooking in the broth. It can be tough to find when Chinatown is bustling, so keep an eye out for the glowing neon choo choo train in their window.
Magnolia Cafe
In the second year of my Communication major, I panicked about graduating without any “tangible” skills and did what every college student does to make themselves feel marketable: I picked up a Business minor. That ended up being almost a complete waste of time, but I did add a few business-y phrases to my repertoire that I pull out in casual conversation to seem very smart. One of them is this:
Bakaris Pizza & Kava Lounge
Don’t let the karaoke nights and speakeasy vibes fool you—Bakaris is definitely a pizza shop. This spot across the street from The Mall West End puts a delicious spin on things by sticking to strictly vegan and gluten-free ingredients. The Ultra Vegan Deluxe half pizza ($12) is literally half of a medium pie, made with a buttery-ish, cracker-like crust that holds onions, mushrooms, spinach, and other goodies up well. We just wish they were a tad more gracious with the red sauce.
Anchor Oyster Bar
If you’ve ever had a sudden midday craving for a couple of oysters and a bowl of clam chowder, Anchor Oyster Bar is here for you. If you haven’t, one trip to the old-school Castro seafood spot decorated with light-up anchors and life preservers is all it takes before you start having mysterious visions of miniature clams dancing around in the sky at 2pm on a Thursday. The menu covers the usual from-the-ocean suspects—like prawn salad, a daily selection of oysters, and Olympic swimming pool-sized bowls of cioppino. Everything is excellent across the board, especially the delicate and crispy crab cakes. When Anchor Oyster Bar is busy, you’ll have to scrawl your name on the whiteboard and wander around Castro Street before a table is ready—but service inside and on the parklet is efficient and things move quickly.
Lucy's Vietnamese
This Vietnamese spot’s whole thing is brisket smoked for 14-hours, which you can get in phở, a bánh mì, or a vermicelli bowl. Instead of the thinly sliced variety, they serve thick, tender slabs of meat similar to what you’d find at a BBQ joint. Order a bowl of brisket phở, then, then tag on a couple summer rolls and a Vietnamese coffee, and you’ll be in beefy bliss. If want something other than brisket, you can get some lemongrass chicken, tofu, or vegan chick’n instead.
You Kitchen
New dumpling shops in the San Gabriel Valley tend to face an uphill battle—there’s just so much competition—but that’s not the case for You Kitchen. Open since 019, this tiny stripmall shop has 13 different kinds of dumplings and a steady line of hungry customers. We recommend concentrating on the “house dumplings” with chives and fish—order them pan-fried with nicely charred edges—as well as the sweet and savory chicken, shrimp, and corn dumplings. Definitely snag a “Big Mouth” pocket too, a delicious pork-filled open-faced pastry that has nothing to do with the hormone monster.
State Flour Pizza
Sure, this pizza spot in Berkeley’s Elmwood might not look like much, but their Neapolitan-ish pies are on another level. What sets State Flour Pizza's apart is the slightly tangy, slightly sweet tomato sauce and flavorful crust with a wonderful chewy texture—get the burrata pie to let those elements really shine. Their ever-evolving menu (they opened September 2022) also features the more hefty Cassanova topped with what feels like every kind of meat imaginable, and, because “California-inspired” is the trend of the decade, a white pie with bacon, arugula, squash, and cherry tomatoes. There are a few basic salads on the menu, too, but you can skip to save room for more perfect pizza, and beer or wine-by-the-glass.
Nón Lá
Nón Lá is a tiny, sparsely-decorated place that should be one of your go-to spots for Vietnamese food in the East Village. We wouldn’t bring a huge group here, but it’s perfect for a casual date or some takeout. Start with the minced pork and mushroom steamed rice rolls, then get the phở with brisket. The broth leans light, but it’s still packed with plenty of flavor. Our favorite dish is the lemongrass-marinated grilled chicken that’s a little sweet and nicely-charred. You might want to add on an extra order for the next day.
Sweet Laurel Bakery
This bright pink Pacific Palisades bakery sells grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, keto, and paleo cakes and pastries (yes, they're all of those things). Espresso drinks and herbal teas are also available with your baked goods if you want to take a moment to enjoy your sweet treat in peace. Sign...
Luyixian
The Shanghainese-leaning menu at this tiny noodle shop is filled with dishes you can find at other restaurants in the area, but the reason to bee-line to this little cafe is for their house special braised beef noodles. This is the kind of dish you eat on a Monday, dream about all week, and then have again on Friday, because your body can’t go any longer without it. The dark, cloudy broth is rich and spicy, and thin, chewy noodles soak up the intense flavors as you eat. Thick chunks of braised beef that tie it all together—so moist and succulent that chewing is an optional activity.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Borekas Sephardic Pastries comes from the people behind Kosher burger spot PSY Street Kitchen, located in the same strip mall on Ventura Blvd. If you can't find the place, just look for the massive line zig-zagging around the corner. You might wait as long as 30 mins for your order, but once you taste these crispy, cheese-stuffed pastries, none of that will matter. Each buttery slice starts with an audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, followed by globs of creamy feta that ooze from inside. Four different filling options are available: feta and spinach, mushroom and truffles, ricotta and za'atar, and brown butter with potatoes. Don’t try to choose between them. For $12 each, you don’t have to. Just get here early, order them all before they sell out, and share your leftovers with a deserving friend.
Nam Phuong
The quintessential Vietnamese restaurant, Nam Phuong sits at the center of Little Saigon’s Wing Phat plaza (or what we affectionately refer to as "Chaos Corner"). Its walls are covered in murals of Vietnamese islands, chandeliers light up the endless rows of tables, and a TV plays videos of club goers untz-untzing at Patong Beach. Bring a group for big bowls of pho in 12 varieties, including shrimp and vegetarian. Our favorite is #163, a fragrant, lemongrass-forward broth packed with slices of eye round steak and surprisingly tender meatballs.
John's Deli
John’s Deli in Windsor Terrace is exactly the kind of place where you’d expect to find an excellent bacon, egg, and cheese. You’ll see decades-old wood paneling, shelves stacked with boxes of pasta, and a few gruff guys behind the counter slinging sandwiches. The ratios here are golden: Exactly the right amounts of fried egg, oozing American cheese, and very crispy bacon are contained within the bouncy confines of a hard roll. The uninitiated might ask, "What’s so special about this sandwich?" If you have to ask, you’ll never know.
West Of Chicago Pizza Company
This Chicago-style pizza joint has the midwestern scene down to a science: ramekins full of (delicious) liquid neon orange cheese, those translucent red plastic tumblers for soda, and Italian beef sandwiches and thick deep dish. After getting their start as a takeout-only pop-up, West Of Chicago now has a permanent spot in West Seattle, and while we’re fans of their thick pan pies, complete with crushed tomato and mozzarella that stretches for days, their crowning achievement is the paper-thin tavern pizza. It has a cracker-like crunch, a tasty oregano-flecked sauce, and toppings like crispy-edged pepperoni cups and dollops of silky ricotta. Round your order all out with incredible parmesan-dusted breadsticks, a broiled crock of tangy Mama Lil’s-spiked sausage dip, and a pitcher of Goose Island for an optimal weekend group dinner.
Grou Coffee + Cowork
Grou is a coffee shop/coworking space hybrid near Merrick Park. They serve espresso and drip coffee from the nearby Per’La and provide an assortment of tarts, pastries, and desserts sourced from local restaurants and bakeries. Grou also has an adjacent coworking space with eight private offices, but it’s only accessible for $30 an hour and it’s far from luxurious. Unless you’re desperate, work from the cafe and outdoor tables, which are comfortable enough and cost $0 an hour. Just make sure your laptop is fully charged because there aren’t many outlets to choose from.
Shree Krishna Vada Pav
This vegetarian and vegan mini-chain has locations in Hounslow, Ilford, and Harrow, all specialising in vada pav—a slider-sized Maharashtran snack of deep-fried potato in a little doughy white bread bap, alongside whacks of chilli and coconut chutneys. As far as handheld, two-gobble snacks go, these are very much up there. The Harrow location, like all of them, is a colourful, casual, fast food-ish space that’s just as good for a solo lunch as it is a quick and delicious good-value dinner. If you’re after something heartier and more gravy-heavy, get the vada misal or the methi malai mutter, and be content in the knowledge that very little here costs more than £10.
Tassili’s Raw Reality Café
The only way to work around the crowds that line up at this house-turned-health-food-eatery is to preorder your refreshing Liberation Lemonade ($3.99) or kale wrap ($15.99) online. Outside of that strategy, we suggest passing the wait time by practicing your breathing exercises or patronizing the vendors selling their goods on the front porch. For rawists, vegans, and anyone looking for a non-processed, plant-based meal that doesn’t taste like lazy crudité, this is a great spot to bet on for a tasty marriage of ingredients like hemp hearts, black-eye hummus, and couscous seasoned with nutritional yeast and other spices.
