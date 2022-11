SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.— In front of a standing room only Stable Meet crowd, the Skidmore College men's and women's swimming and diving teams executed an exciting sweep of Union College. The women won 183-100, while the men's meet came down to third place in the last event for the 148-144 win. The men are a perfect 5-0, while the women are 4-1. It was the first-ever win over Union for the men's team and the first win since 1987 for the women.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO