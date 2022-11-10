Read full article on original website
Los Lunas High opens thrift store to public
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas High School club wants to help those in need by opening its thrift store to the public. The school’s Lending a Paw club held a grand opening last week for its innovative thrift store. It lets customers take donated clothes for free. The store opened for students last […]
Santa Fe Ski opening for 2022-2023 season
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ski Santa Fe announced it will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, for the 2022-2023 ski season. Ski Santa Fe says they got ten inches of fresh snow and will open on a 20-inch base of natural and manmade snow. All facilities will be open. Ski Santa Fe will be open […]
Santa Fe police release October 2022 crime report
The police department is presenting the report to the city's public safety committee this week.
KRQE News 13
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead
Big plans could be coming to the Alameda Open Space Trailhead.
Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been in the works for over a year – a plan to make the intersection of Ventura Street and Holly Avenue NE easier to navigate. Some drivers say the intersection has been causing them headaches. Now, the city hopes a partnership with Titan Development will alleviate some of the problems at […]
KRQE News 13
2 men charged for stealing tools in Roswell
2 men charged for stealing tools in Roswell
KRQE News 13
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
Family of man fighting meningitis raises funds to help him
Albuquerque rape kit gets a match in 1994 cold case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There’s been an arrest in a nearly 30-year-old rape case after a long untested rape kit was finally tested. The case involved a female jogger who was attacked while running on a Bosque Trail in 1994. The rape kit matched a convicted sex offender, 56-year-old Gilbert Contreras. The victim in the November 1994 case […]
KRQE News 13
Autopsies released in helicopter crash that killed 4 Bernalillo County first responders
Officials have released the autopsies of four Bernalillo County first responders that died in a helicopter crash over the summer.
KRQE News 13
Lobos men's basketball prepares for first road test
Lobos men's basketball prepares for first road test.
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with snow developing late
It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.
Corrales residents worry about possible assisted living facility opening in residential home
Village of Corrales Planning and Zoning said, in the last 5 years, there's only been one other "Group Home" application within a residential area. It was denied because of how many people the company wanted to house.
State volleyball champions crowned on Saturday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The high school volleyball season wrapped up on Saturday. The state championships took place at the Rio Rancho Event Center, and the day was filled with plenty of excitement. Defending champion and top seed La Cueva put their undefeated record on the line against second ranked Las Cruces. The Bulldawgs were […]
KRQE News 13
Winter weather advisories in effect tonight
After a beautiful Sunday, big changes are underway tonight. High temperatures rebounded near average for mid November. Albuquerque reached 59° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm. Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re now seeing some heavier snow showers in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.
KRQE News 13
Chilly start, clouds increase ahead of next storm
Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to cold temperatures once again as many areas are below freezing. Albuquerque dipped below freezing for the third straight morning. We’re seeing clouds arrive from the west ahead of our next storm system. We’ll also see much stronger wind gusts this afternoon over southern New Mexico with gusts over 35 mph. It’ll hele warm our temperatures to near average. Highs will approach 60° in the ABQ metro and points east. Southern NM could climb into the middle 60s under partly cloudy skies. Later tonight, we’ll begin seeing some wintry weather near the Four Corner/northern mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the upper Rio Grande Valley and Sangre de Cristo Mountains where 3-6″+ of snow could fall through Monday morning. So plan accordingly if you live near Santa Fe and Las Vegas as the commute could be a little slower.
What a housing market correction could mean
The U.S. housing market could be heading toward a correction after more than two years of massive price growth that has more recently been offset by the Federal Reserve’s attempt to curb inflation by raising interest rates.
