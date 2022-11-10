ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Review: Elizabeth Moen Emphasizes Her Idiosyncratic Approach on’Wherever You Aren’t’

By Hal Horowitz
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Elizabeth Moen

Wherever You Aren’t

(self-released)

3 1/2 out of 5 stars

Iowa-born and raised singer/songwriter Elizabeth Moen’s music and idiosyncratic flair have never been easy to pigeonhole. That has become more obvious the further she gets into her still nascent career.

Even on her folksy debut in 2017, recorded on a shoestring, Moen combined soul, jazz, folk, and indie rock with a peculiar yet compelling and assured voice that meshed aspects of Laura Nyro, Rickie Lee Jones, Chrissie Hynde, and Brittany Howard. Nearly six years, some EPs and an album later, she has only become more difficult to describe. Which, in her case, is a good thing.

The diverse Wherever You Aren’t follows her largely darker and starker keyboard oriented 2020 EP Creature of Habit. The two-year break shows major changes and maturation which now includes enhanced production and a harder approach that’s edgier and even more personal than before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uStM_0j6DuJot00

It hasn’t been easy though. These ten tracks were recorded piecemeal over a period of time. Starting with the opening “Headgear,” which came to fruition in Ireland in 2019, ending with sessions in San Francisco, and tracking vocals and overdubs in a variety of locations, Moen’s often unusual and unpredictable music reflects the restless spirit that created it.

The tempo alterations in “Headgear” (the title refers to a mouth guard she wears at night), which morph from prickly indie rock to rubbery funk and include the lyrics My mind is faster than it thinks to run away/to where it doesn’t need to be, implies why her music, like her brain, is always on the move. There is a subtle swing toward noir blues on tracks such as “Soft Serve” which brings sax to the twisty instrumental mélange with lyrics about trying to hang on to love through the summer.

Moen gets soulful, shifting into falsetto, on the often bizarre twists of “Emotionally Available.” She alternately floats and stings on “You Know I Know,” which glides around an easygoing country shuffle singing with resignation There are people I can always turn to/You know I know you know I know they aren’t you, closing with her voice stiffening like a tinny phone speaker If you don’t wanna talk at all or at least for a while, I get it.

These songs, like Moen’s elastic, fluctuating yet always riveting vocals, veer and careen through genres, tempos, and styles with remarkable ease and flexibility that’s honest and unpretentious. I’m not easy all the time, she sings on “Differently” which also can apply to her alternative-minded compositions.

We wouldn’t want it any other way.

Photo courtesy All Eyes Media

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Meg Mac Recalibrated Her Life and Lyrics Around Third Album ‘Matter of Time’

At the beginning of 2020, Meg Mac already had a third album ready to go. A follow-up to her 2019 release Hope, the Australian singer-songwriter had it all in place before she decided to nix two of the lead singles. Preferring her voice memos to the finished tracks, Mac needed to start over. She relocated to the remote village of Burrawang in New South Wales, Australia, to write songs in a moment she described as “a bit of a meltdown.”
American Songwriter

Robert Plant Stuns Fans at Local Open Mic

Stars. They’re just like us. They too enjoy going to an open mic night at a local watering hole, kicking back, and hearing singers belt out mediocre covers. At least, that’s the case for legendary songwriter and performer Robert Plant, who found himself at a local open mic night in Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
ABERDEEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Maneskin

In Danish, the word Måneskin means “Moonlight.”. Bassist Victoria De De Angelis, who is half Danish, thought a word to honor part of her heritage would work as a band name. Though the word has no particular meaning to the band, everyone agreed on Måneskin. “I picked...
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Detroit Rock City” By Kiss

Kiss rebranded “Motor City” in 1976 with their song “Detroit Rock City.” While Detroit certainly has its automotive origins, by the time the ’70s rolled around rock music was free-flowing out of that corner of the world. The likes of Grand Funk, Alice Cooper, Bob Seger, Suzi Quatro, and Ted Nugent were all stewards of the “Detroit sound.”
The Guardian

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyoncé leads race with nine

Beyoncé leads the 2023 Grammy race with nine nominations. The singer’s haul of latest nods makes her the most nominated artist ever, tying with husband Jay Z, both scoring 88 nominations throughout their careers. Her genre-spanning album Renaissance is up for album of the year while hit song...
American Songwriter

Morrissey No Longer Releasing ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ in February

Much like his recent show at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, Morrissey’s 14th solo album has been put on hold. In a message posted to his website titled “Bonfire Unlit,” the former-Smiths frontman simply wrote, “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)” No further explanation or new release date has been given.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

In a Big Musical Week, Kelly Clarkson Covers Rihanna, Cody Johnson, The Mamas & The Papas, and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Sometimes you just look up from whatever you’re doing and see a swath of new and brilliant musical performances to enjoy. That was the case this week with Kelly Clarkson on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Over the past handful of days, Clarkson gave fans covers of big-time songs from big-name artists, including Rihanna, Cody Johnson, The Mamas & The Papas, and more.
American Songwriter

Shania Twain is “Excited” to Unveil the Tracklist for ‘Queen of Me’

Shania Twain has released the tracklist for her upcoming album, Queen of Me. The new effort features a dozen songs, including her current single, “Waking Up Dreaming,” the opening song “Giddy Up” that’s described in a press release as “energetic,” while the title track is described as “empowered” and the album closer, “The Hardest Stone,” is labeled “passionate.” “BEST Friend,” “Pretty Liar” and “Inhale/Exhale AIR” are among the other song titles.
FLORIDA STATE
American Songwriter

Matthew Check Scans Personal and Peripheral Stories on ‘Without a Throne’

I woke up this morning with a bottle next to my head upon an old wooden floor … Like the sirens in their mystery on some far distant shore, there’s nobody left to tie me down sings Matthew Check, revisiting one of the most devastating times in his life. “The music I record is written when I’m in the depths of despair,” Check tells American Songwriter. “It’s usually very painful, dark, and depressing.”
BROOKLYN, NY
American Songwriter

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Miko Marks and Rissi Palmer are setting off on a co-headlining tour in 2023. The pair will perform songs acoustically as individual artists, as well as a duo, including their unreleased collaboration, “I’m Still Here,” which they’ve performed together live at the Grand Ole Opry and 2022 Americana Fest. The nine-date tour takes them to intimate venues across the U.S., beginning with a joint appearance at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage Series in Washington, D.C. on May 3, followed by stops in New York City, Boston, Atlanta, and more before concluding in Nashville at City Winery on May 18.
WASHINGTON, DC
American Songwriter

Roberta Flack Reveals ALS Diagnosis, Now ‘Impossible To Sing’

Legendary R&B singer, Roberta Flack, has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, her representation revealed on Monday, Nov. 14. Commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, her diagnosis has made it “impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” a press release explained, “but it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
American Songwriter

The White Buffalo Runs Free on ‘Year of the Dark Horse’

You might think you’ve roped The White Buffalo, also known as singer-songwriter Jake Smith, but he’s roaming another plain entirely, taking on an all-new form. Welcome to the Year of the Dark Horse.. Traditionally armed with a guitar and a cigarette-scorched baritone, Smith shed his trademark acoustics for...
American Songwriter

SZA to Perform as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest in December

SZA recently made her musical return with the anxiously-awaited, long-teased new song, “Shirt.” Now, the R&B star has announced her Saturday Night Live return. The artist will perform as musical guest on the sketch comedy show’s Dec. 3 episode, which will be guest hosted by Keke Palmer. Consider it an early Christmas gift. SNL has seen a roster of incendiary performances in the past year alone. SZA will follow the leads of artists like Kendrick Lamar, WILLOW, Megan THEE Stallion, and Jack Harlow.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy