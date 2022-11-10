Right on Times Square in the heart of New York’s theater district, a new Museum of Broadway is designed to take fans behind the curtain of some of its biggest musicals. Rooms in the museum on 45th Street, which opens on Tuesday, use music, videos, glittering costumes and walk-through sets to tell the history of how the theater district came to be. It also covers groundbreaking shows from “West Side Story” to “Cats,” with details on who does what behind the scenes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO