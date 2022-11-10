Read full article on original website
Anthony Lynch
3d ago
I’d give just about anything to see this country more United. EVERYTHING is about race. She’s not a good candidate for politics period. No matter her race or gender. I believe in sticking together and looking out for people. But I don’t believe in ANYONE voting for someone strictly on their race. Where is that going to get us? As the people of this country? Nowhere.
34
Dickienna White
3d ago
Why are y’all still talking about her???? She’s irrelevant at this point!!! The voters spoke and she’s out thank God in Heaven!!!!
11
CallingItLikeItIs
2d ago
I didn’t. She didn’t have a platform. Kemp has held things down in Georgia and told trump to but out of our affairs. I don’t trust Abrams
9
Democratic Party of Georgia files lawsuit to allow Saturday early voting for runoff election
ATLANTA — The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Warnock for Georgia campaign and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Fulton County to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff election. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some of her college friends in a bind when their absentee ballots did not arrive in time to be counted for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Ames was among a group of college students and a coalition of voting rights organizations […] The post Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Jon Burns nominated to take over as Georgia’s next Speaker of the House
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News was there Monday as Georgia House Republicans nominated their new majority leader. State Rep. Jon Burns is now set to take over as Georgia’s Speaker of the House in January. He replaces David Ralston who’s stepping down. Burns, of Effingham County,...
Does a state holiday prohibit early voting from starting Saturday? | Georgia Senate runoff
ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff election is about three weeks away and it's almost time for early voting. Former City of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is getting a lot of attention for her criticism of the early voting timeline. She posted a tweet over the weekend saying...
Gov. Brian Kemp to testify before Fulton County grand jury Tuesday
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp will testify before the special purpose grand jury investigating potential criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election on Tuesday, Channel 2 has learned. In August, a judge ordered Kemp to testify, but allowed him to delay the testimony until after the November...
Georgia candidate makes history as first known Muslim and Palestinian woman elected to state House
Ruwa Romman remembers the sadness she felt as an 8-year-old girl sitting in the back of a school bus watching classmates point to her house and erupt in vicious laughter.
WALB 10
2021 law means shorter voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff race
Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. From the WALB News 10 Digital Studio, election coverage from across the Peach State. Bishop, West squaring off in U.S. House District 2 race. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST. Bishop has held the District 2 for almost three decades. Lee...
WRDW-TV
‘We need a warrior in Washington,’ Walker says in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker made a campaign stop in Augusta late Monday morning. With last week’s indecisive election sparking a runoff between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Walker, both sides have been campaigning hard across the Peach State. Just minutes before...
WXIA 11 Alive
Questions remain on when early voting in Georgia runoff will begin
The new law shortens the time allowed for early voting. Several election boards will meet today to discuss.
WSAV-TV
Georgia Senate runoff update
Mayor Van Johnson weekly city update | Nov. 15, 2022. Shots fired at unmarked police car on 38th and Ott …. Shots fired at unmarked police car on 38th and Ott Street. Dozens of Garden City residents are displaced after an apartment tore through an apartment complex last week. Now, community members are banding together to help their neighbors who lost everything.
Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Early voting in a Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate can't be held on a Saturday because state law prohibits it after holidays. Georgia has two holidays before the Saturday when early voting could have been held: Thanksgiving and the state holiday formerly known as Robert E. Lee's Birthday.
WRDW-TV
Teachers plan to file lawsuit over Georgia’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A law that changed the way your child learns about race and racism in school could soon face a legal challenge. Craig Goodmark, an attorney for the Georgia Association of Educators, says teachers are working in fear of losing their jobs over the state’s new Divisive Concepts Law.
Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’
When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
wabe.org
Muslim women make Georgia history
State Representative-elect Ruwa Romman and state Senator-elect Nabilah Islam will be the first Muslim women in their respective chambers. Their districts are in Northwest Gwinnett county, and the two women are making Georgia history. Romman is also the first Palestinian elected to any Georgia public office. “There are so many...
McConnell turns to Brian Kemp to help save Herschel Walker in Georgia runoff
The Georgia governor is loaning his get-out-the-vote machine to the McConnell-aligned super PAC, Senate Leadership Fund, ahead of the Dec. 6 vote.
Black Georgia voters say the Walker-Warnock runoff leaves them with a burden to ‘save the Senate’ again
ATLANTA — Aaron Jones took a deep breath when he emerged from the public library on Ponce de Leon Avenue here into the warm Georgia sun after casting his votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday afternoon. By late that evening, he was anxiety-ridden and befuddled as Democrat Sen....
Did the polls get it wrong again?
Shelley Kirk spoke to Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter at The Hill on Monday to discuss how the pollsters could have been wrong during the midterm elections.
Georgia’s Turnout Boss, Stacey Abrams, Had a Turnout Problem
I ran into Nsé Ufot this weekend at a low-key campaign event at the Georgia Beer Garden downtown in Atlanta and hung out with her for a while in the courtyard, as she sat contemplating her fate. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., was chilling nearby with Charlie Bailey — Democrats’ candidate for lieutenant governor — and the folks in town from “The Daily Show.”
straightarrownews.com
Georgia midterm results prove some voters have no clue
The 2022 midterm elections aren’t over yet. A number of key races that will determine which party controls Congress remain too close to call as vote-counting continues. The Georgia Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is heading to a runoff, while controversial Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene easily won reelection. Straight Arrow News contributor Adrienne Lawrence says the Georgia midterm results prove that some voters have no clue, and vote against their own best interests.
Stacey Abrams Concedes To Brian Kemp: “The People Of Georgia Deserve More”
Stacey Abrams officially conceded in the 2022 Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday night (Nov. 8). The gubernatorial candidate was defeated by Gov. Brian Kemp in their second faceoff. Abrams began her concession speech by congratulating her opponent before addressing her supporters. “Our state has experienced one soul-crushing crisis after another over the past two years, but even during these trying times, the fighting spirit of Georgia has prevailed,” remarked the Spelmanite. “We’ve made sacrifices, we’ve pitched in, we’ve seen each other’s fights as our own and we’ve done things we never thought we could.”More from VIBE.comStacey Abrams Joins Latto For...
