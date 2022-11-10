ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age

This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Copper thieves are back; two arrested at Brighton construction site, police say

Boston Police report arresting two men they say were in the process of heisting spools of copper from a construction site at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. in Brighton. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park, were arrested shortly after 5 a.m. after they had placed 18 spools of copper wire in Beechman's pickup but before they could drive away, polkice say, adding "neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property."
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Two Boston fire captains sue to take civil-service test state canceled after judge ruled similar police test was biased

Two captains in the Boston Fire Department, along with two firefighters in Everett and Whitman, today asked a judge to order the state to give a promotional exam scheduled for Saturday, which the state canceled to try to figure out what to do about exams after a judge in another case ruled that the test used to promote police officers to sergeants was racially biased.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The Goofus and Gallant of Jamaicaway sporting events

Remember this past summer when DCR put up all those electronic signboards along the parkways and had cops stationed at what seemed like every 10 feet to direct traffic to or away from the US Open at a country club in Brookline and we all grumbled, but in the end it seemed to work?
BROOKLINE, MA
universalhub.com

Pagan nurse who says it's not nice to fool Mother Nature sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get Covid-19 shots

A Boston Medical Center staff nurse who believes Mother Nature doesn't want her getting shots or even taking medicines yesterday sued her former employer because it rejected her request for a religious exemption from Covid-19 shots and fired her last October. In her suit, filed yesterday in US District Court...
BOSTON, MA

