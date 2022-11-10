Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenPlymouth County, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole StateTravel MavenNatick, MA
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Apparently word of our low bridges has yet to reach the distant shores of Chelsea
Top Gun caught the end of another exciting match on Storrow Drive inbound by Mass Eye and Ear today, in which the final score was, yet again:. The bridge, at least, showed some mercy this time and didn't peel back the truck's roof. Fleet Fruit is based in Chelsea.
Historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue bears witness to a lost age
This historical marker on Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park beckons you to another time, when people rummaged through their pockets for a dime or quarter to call for a ride home or, failing that, made a collect call (station to station, of course, so much cheaper than person to person).
Copper thieves are back; two arrested at Brighton construction site, police say
Boston Police report arresting two men they say were in the process of heisting spools of copper from a construction site at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. in Brighton. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park, were arrested shortly after 5 a.m. after they had placed 18 spools of copper wire in Beechman's pickup but before they could drive away, polkice say, adding "neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property."
Two Boston fire captains sue to take civil-service test state canceled after judge ruled similar police test was biased
Two captains in the Boston Fire Department, along with two firefighters in Everett and Whitman, today asked a judge to order the state to give a promotional exam scheduled for Saturday, which the state canceled to try to figure out what to do about exams after a judge in another case ruled that the test used to promote police officers to sergeants was racially biased.
The Goofus and Gallant of Jamaicaway sporting events
Remember this past summer when DCR put up all those electronic signboards along the parkways and had cops stationed at what seemed like every 10 feet to direct traffic to or away from the US Open at a country club in Brookline and we all grumbled, but in the end it seemed to work?
Pagan nurse who says it's not nice to fool Mother Nature sues Boston Medical Center for firing her after she refused to get Covid-19 shots
A Boston Medical Center staff nurse who believes Mother Nature doesn't want her getting shots or even taking medicines yesterday sued her former employer because it rejected her request for a religious exemption from Covid-19 shots and fired her last October. In her suit, filed yesterday in US District Court...
Another vaccine-denying nurse sues Boston Medical Center for firing her over the Covid-19 shots she refused
A former staff nurse at Boston Medical Center who believes Covid-19 vaccines are an affront to her God-given immune system and were grown out of the remains of aborted fetuses today sued Boston Medical Center for firing her in October for refusing to get the shots. Allison Cyr is the...
