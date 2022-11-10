Boston Police report arresting two men they say were in the process of heisting spools of copper from a construction site at 130 Chestnut Hill Ave. in Brighton. Jamal Stephen, 29, of Dorchester and Lorenzo Beechman, 35, of Hyde Park, were arrested shortly after 5 a.m. after they had placed 18 spools of copper wire in Beechman's pickup but before they could drive away, polkice say, adding "neither one of the suspects had permission to be on the property."

