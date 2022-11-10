CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are warning the public about the rise of respiratory infections ahead of families gathering for the holidays. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Dr. Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held a press conference Monday and gave the latest update on numbers in the area dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO