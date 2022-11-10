Read full article on original website
Indictments in Kanawha County murder cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The most recent meeting of the Kanawha County grand jury included five murder indictments. The panel indicted Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, in the Aug. 26 death of Dontaze Mosley, 34, of Charleston. Mosley was shot and killed on the front lawn of a house on Frame Street in Charleston.
Nitro begins demolishing dilapidated structures
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro is tearing down more than two dozen dilapidated structures as part of a statewide effort to attract more families and business owners to West Virginia. The demolition started Tuesday in the city’s downtown and a commercial area on 1st Avenue (Route 35)....
Kanawha health officials give update as flu, COVID-19 and RSV impact community
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health officials in Kanawha County are warning the public about the rise of respiratory infections ahead of families gathering for the holidays. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, the Health Officer of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) and Dr. Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) held a press conference Monday and gave the latest update on numbers in the area dealing with flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
DOH engineer says Culloden Interchange project will help many motorists
CULLODEN, W.Va. — State road officials say the announced Culloden Interchange project along Interstate-64 will help relieve traffic in the area while giving motorists another option to get off the interstate. Ryan Canfield, the state Division of Highways (DOH) project manager recently said on the ‘WV on the DOT...
