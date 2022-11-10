ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Says ‘Precious’ Actors Probably Shouldn’t Work with Robert Eggers

Anya Taylor-Joy is giving fair warning to any fellow actors eyeing a Robert Eggers film. The “Witch” breakout star, who teamed up again with the director on “The Northman,” addressed why Eggers is known for helming tough productions while speaking to IndieWire at the NYC red carpet premiere of Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” on Monday night. “I think anybody that’s precious would have a difficult time, just in the sense it’s a difficult, physical shoot,” Taylor-Joy exclusively told IndieWire at “The Menu” New York premiere. Her “The Menu” co-star Nicholas Hoult is set to lead Eggers’ long-awaited “Nosferatu” film, which initially was set to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Disney Directing Program Unveils 2022-2023 Participants

The participants for Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) have been selected for the 2022-2023 DGE Directing Program. “We’re pleased to once again guarantee episodes to talented, first-time television directors via our Directing Program,” said Tim McNeal, senior vice president, Creative Talent Development & Inclusion. “We continue to be grateful for the ongoing support and partnership of our participating Disney productions, showrunners and producers, and our creative executives and senior leaders, who remain committed to fostering and championing diverse directing talent at our company.” Launched in 2001 and run by DGE’s Creative Talent Development & Inclusion (CTDI) department, the DGE Directing Program previously...

