'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'

Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
New 'Princess Diaries' Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)

Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script to a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' Review: Tim Allen Franchise Returns in Disney+ Miniseries Missing Holiday SparkHow 'Good Night Oppy' Uses Ingenious VFX to Capture the Surface of Mars"It's Something That Speaks to Us All": 'THR Presents' Q&A with the Filmmaker and Star of 'Nostalgia' Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support...

