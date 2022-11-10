Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Winston Duke Says Chadwick Boseman's Death Is More Real After Loss of His Mother: 'It's Tough'
Winston Duke is understanding of the loss experienced by Chadwick Boseman's widow after the death of his mother. "What's been powerful here is we're all going through a lot of loss. I lost my mom recently, two weeks ago," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor, 35, tells PEOPLE at a New York City screening Tuesday. "It's tough."
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Rihanna Shares Behind the Scenes Video for 'Lift Me Up'
Music icon Rihanna shared new behind-the-scenes footage from her latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever single ‘Lift Me Up.’ In the brief clip, we see her interacting with the crew of the shoot on the beach. She also commended the direction of Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who directed the music video, as the caption read, “an honor getting one of the illest #AutumnDuraldArkapaw from Black Panther directing this music video!! Shout outs to you and your entire team for bringing this visual together for such a special record!”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script to a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Santa Clauses' Review: Tim Allen Franchise Returns in Disney+ Miniseries Missing Holiday SparkHow 'Good Night Oppy' Uses Ingenious VFX to Capture the Surface of Mars"It's Something That Speaks to Us All": 'THR Presents' Q&A with the Filmmaker and Star of 'Nostalgia' Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support...
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
