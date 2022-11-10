Read full article on original website
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr. Southern Utah (3-6) put up 450 yards of offense while holding Lincoln to 74 yards and just four first downs. Rhett Reiley completed three passes for 35 yards for Lincoln.
New Mexico begins certification process for midterm election
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — County commissioners in southern New Mexico are weighing whether to certify local results of the midterm election in a once-routine process that in some locations has become a focal point for those voicing distrust in voting systems. Otero County’s three county commissioners were scheduled to review election results for any discrepancies at a Tuesday morning meeting in Alamogordo. The Otero County commission in June initially refused to certify primary election results while citing distrust of voting systems used to tally the vote. The decision was made even though the county’s top election official said there were no problems.
Board fires schools chief after Parkland massacre report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The superintendent of Florida’s second largest school district was fired following a late-night motion brought up by a board member appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis following a grand jury report into the Parkland school massacre. Broward school board member Daniel Foganholi brought up the measure, which wasn't on the agenda, on Monday night. The board voted 5-4 to fire Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright, who didn’t hold the post at the time of the 2018 shooting. Cartwright didn’t comment about the firing. The four dissenting members included two who lost family members in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Four of the five appointees will be gone next week, replaced by elected board members.
