Related
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
chambanamoms.com
8 Great Places to See Holiday Lights in Central Illinois
Spectacular holiday lights shows are prevalent across Central Illinois. Drive beyond Champaign-Urbana to take in some magnificent light shows this holiday season. Are you willing to drive all over Central Illinois for good holiday lights shows? Don’t worry, we do this every year! We’ve put together a short list of the top Christmas light shows across the greater Central Illinois region, including Peoria, Mattoon, Shelbyville, Urbana, Chatham and more.
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
videtteonline.com
ISU men's tennis struggles in final outing of fall season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Illinois State men’s tennis finished up its fall season in poor form at the Drake Invite by only winning three matches on the weekend. The Redbirds started the tournament on the wrong foot Friday by losing three doubles and singles matches, each to Denver.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball with plenty to play for against rival Bradley
Illinois State volleyball looks to keep its rival, Bradley, out of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at 6 p.m. Wednesday at CEFCU Arena, as it ends a turbulent 2022 season. Despite an MVC tournament bid out of the picture for ISU, the Redbirds have all the motivation they need. ISU...
25newsnow.com
Kent Lee running for Bloomington’s Ward 8 council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A new candidate is entering the fold to run for Bloomington City Council. In a release Sunday, Kent Lee made a formal announcement that he’s running for Ward 8 alderman in the April 4 consolidated election. The seat is currently held by Jeff Crabill,...
wcbu.org
'Being a mom of multiples is tough:' Group offers Peoria mothers of multiples support, resources and community
Motherhood can be a difficult journey, regardless of the number of children one has. But for expecting mothers who walk into an ultrasound expecting to see a sonogram showing one child, but are surprised by two or even three children, the journey can quickly become quite unpredictable and overwhelming. That’s...
videtteonline.com
No. 1 South Dakota State too much for ISU football
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Illinois State football jumped out to an early lead thanks to some special teams magic, but No. 1-ranked South Dakota State held the Redbirds scoreless the rest of the way to win 31-7 Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Late in the first quarter, Dillon Gearhart...
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
25newsnow.com
PPS superintendent gets 4-year contract extension, 2 school board members vote no
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public School’s Board of Education extended the contract with Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat for four more years, but she did not receive unanimous school board support. The board voted 5-2 Monday night for the extension with members Anni Reinking and Chase Klaus voting no....
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Schools approves updated dress code
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday night Peoria Public Schools District 150 approved an updated appearance or dress code. The vote was approved six to one. In August, the Parent Teacher Advisory Committee (PTAC) created a survey and proposed a more inclusive dress code that protects students’ individuality, diversity and self-expression.
videtteonline.com
ISU men's basketball wins second straight 69-67 at Northwestern State
Illinois State men's basketball's strong shooting night helped the Redbirds take down Northwestern State 69-67 for their second straight win. After shooting just 37% from the field through the first two games, ISU put together an impressive 54% night from the field en route to the win. The Redbirds' early...
Central Illinois Proud
State Rep. Bennett hospitalized after car crash
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State Representative Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) has been hospitalized after a car crash Sunday night, according to a post by his family on his official Facebook page. According to the Facebook post, Rep. Bennett was in a single-vehicle car accident near Gibson City on...
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
1470 WMBD
Longtime local radio personality passes away
PEORIA, Ill. — His voice graced Central Illinois’ airwaves for many years. Former WIRL (102.7 Super Hits) Morning Host Rick Stephenson passed away on Tuesday. Rick loved radio and his listeners. He did a great deal of charity work over the years, and after leaving radio full-time, he served as the public relations coordinator for CWTC (Community Workshop and Training Center) in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Public Works prepares for snowfall
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The first snowfall of the season is expected to land by Tuesday morning. The Peoria Public Works department is making sure they are able to keep residents safe. For preparation, the department is doing final maintenance checks on the equipment. There are a couple of...
25newsnow.com
Available resources aim to prevent future domestic violence attacks like last week’s McLean County stabbing
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A Bloomington man is in jail after police say he tried to kill his girlfriend last week. Chance Young, 19 admitted to police that he, ‘went crazy.’”. The 19-year-old has a history of psychosis, other mental health issues and drug use. A...
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
videtteonline.com
Lewis earns first MVC Player of the Week honors
Illinois State men's basketball's Kendall Lewis was awarded the first Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week honors of the season following the Redbirds' 2-1 week to open the season. Over the three-game stretch, the senior forward averaged 16.7 points and 13.7 rebounds, good for fifth in the country, on...
smilepolitely.com
Chophouse on Main is a cozy place for dinner in Mahomet
Mahomet is always my second choice for nice food around Champaign. I love the Poke Shack, Whisk Coffee & Wine Bar, and YoYo’s Coffee. Recently, a new restaurant called Chophouse On Main opened, and it offers both fine dining and casual meals for lunch and dinner. I will share my experience in this article about my visit for a cozy dinner.
