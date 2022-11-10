Read full article on original website
New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday. House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber. “I am excited about...
ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?
From the department of redundancy department-here we go again; will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said: "God is great; dogs are good; and the people of Louisiana are star-spangled...
56th annual Governor's Carolighting Nov. 20
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.
Updated November 8 election results as of 11/12
The following is a highlight summary of the November 8 2022 election results as they are updated and released. For the full and detailed Unofficial Report, visit https://elections.imperialcounty.org/. Early Voting. Cards Cast: 72. Voters Cast: 36. Turnout: 0.04%. Election Day. Cards Cast: 856. Voters Cast: 428. Turnout: 0.49%. Precincts Reported:...
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario...
State Judicial Council awards $39.5 million in Rescue Plan grants
ATLANTA — The Judicial Council of Georgia Ad Hoc Committee on American Rescue Plan Act Funding has awarded grants totaling $39,476,327 to be distributed among 37 judicial circuits that applied for CY 2023 funding. The Committee accepted applications from Sept. 15-30 for the award period beginning Jan. These awards kick off the second year of the Judicial Council’s ARPA grant program.
Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law
(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012.
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance. "John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
Resolution to ban drop box voting in Wright Twp. fails following 2-2 deadlock
WRIGHT TWP. — Township supervisors on Monday night deadlocked 2-2 on a proposed resolution that would have banned the municipality from continuing to host a mail-in ballot drop box. In recent elections, the township volunteer fire department at 477 S. Main Road has hosted a drop box to collect...
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card
BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Vermont using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Massachusetts invests $2.8 million in shovel-ready projects
(The Center Square) – New state investments are coming to shovel ready sites around Massachusetts. State and local officials announced that $2,856,150 will be distributed among 12 projects in 11 communities through the Site Readiness Program. Funding is designed to help communities and their partners ramp up economic development projects.
As grand jury starts, House panel investigating Ronald Greene case looks to wrap up work
BATON ROUGE, La. - The legislative committee investigating the death of Black motorist Ronald Greene at the hands of State Police appears ready to wrap up its work soon and indicated it will still seek testimony from Gov. John Bel Edwards after he declined an invitation this week. The panel,...
Blight infecting oaks in northern Iowa
Iowa foresters have been watching 100-year old white oak trees suddenly die in just a few weeks, and they’re not sure why. The problem is especially prevalent in the southern half of the state, but a different species of oaks in northern Iowa is facing issues of its own.
New Jersey to get more federal funds for Ida recovery
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is slated to receive more federal funding to help the state recover from a devastating storm last year that killed 30 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, New Jersey will receive an additional $149...
North Carolina education board will consider new teacher pay and licensure plan
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina state Board of Education will consider a new plan to revamp teacher licensure and pay next month after its Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission recently voted to forward recommendations. The PEPSC voted 9-7 on Thursday to send a "Blueprint for Action"...
Could the ocean slake California’s thirst? | Dan Walters
“Water, water, every where, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.”. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge penned those words in his 1798 poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” to describe the plight of becalmed sailors who could die of thirst while surrounded by limitless expanses of undrinkable seawater.
TxDOT reminding motorists to buckle up to ‘End the Streak’
TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding motorists to buckle up to "End the Streak" of deadly traffic fatalities on Texas roadways. The last deathless day was Nov. 7, 2020. Helping bring attention to "End the Streak" on Monday was the Atlanta District, which offered...
