DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
Arkansas drug and firearm investigations lead to 80 indictments and 45 arrests
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARK) — Three federal investigations that were focused on the drug and firearm pipeline in Arkansas have resulted in 80 indictments and 45 arrests after coming to a head Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022. One of these arrests included rapper Bankroll Freddie, his real name being Freddie Gladney III. According to the indictment, Freddie […]
KTLO
Appeal of former MH man convicted of murder turned down by Arkansas Supreme Court
Shawn Cone (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Corrections) The Arkansas Supreme Court has turned down the appeal of a former Mountain Home man currently serving a life without parole prison sentence for the murder of a Jonesboro woman. Fifty-one-year-old Shawn Gregory Cone was arrested Dec. 9, 2019, after he...
Man sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in connection to Nacogdoches drug trafficking bust
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An Arkansas man was sentenced to 17 years and six months in federal prison on Thursday for distribution and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in the Nacogdoches area. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31 of Arkansas, pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. On Dec. 4, 2020, […]
Kait 8
Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
KHBS
45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
5newsonline.com
How violating Arkansas's speed trap law impacts small towns
For many in Arkansas, we're aware of the towns that are labeled as speed traps. But the impacts of violating that law can change the way a small town operates.
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
5newsonline.com
Nearly 50 people arrested in Arkansas for federal drug, gun crimes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On November 9, 2022, three federal operations led to 45 arrests following an investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock. Additionally, 80 individuals were indicted and charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges. Two FBI...
KTLO
Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison
Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
Arkansas has a solid October for medical marijuana, on track for a record year
Arkansas medical marijuana sales continued unabated through October.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Nov. 6 - 12:. 1. Minnesota couple find 1.9 carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. Arkansas State Parks announced Wednesday that two people visiting from Chatfield, Minnesota found...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Oklahoma men arrested in fatal shooting of Arkansan man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on Saturday.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
Arkansas Department of Corrections considering land donations for new maximum-security facility
The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions today for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $23M in October
The potential for legal recreational marijuana was defeated at the ballot box on Election Day, but medical marijuana sales remain strong across The Natural State.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark. Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Eastern,...
Kait 8
Arkansas youth hunters take in huge haul
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Youth hunters across the Natural State saw great success while out hunting big game. According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s online harvest totals, hunters aged 6 to 15 checked 9,153 deer during the annual youth modern gun deer hunt from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 6.
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
