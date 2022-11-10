ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KPVI Newschannel 6

Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law

(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012.
MICHIGAN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged

ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said. The state’s...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads

Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance. "John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card

BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey to get more federal funds for Ida recovery

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is slated to receive more federal funding to help the state recover from a devastating storm last year that killed 30 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, New Jersey will receive an additional $149...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- From the department of redundancy, here we go again. Will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said, "God is great; dogs are good and the people of...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

56th annual Governor's Carolighting Nov. 20

COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.
COLUMBIA, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Could the ocean slake California’s thirst? | Dan Walters

“Water, water, every where, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.”. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge penned those words in his 1798 poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” to describe the plight of becalmed sailors who could die of thirst while surrounded by limitless expanses of undrinkable seawater.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday. House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber. “I am excited about...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SC Adopt-A-Stream integral to clean water

The Palmetto State contains 30,000 miles of rivers and streams that drain water from its 20 million acres of land, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Along its inexorable journey to the Atlantic Ocean, some of that water is captured to sustain human, animal and plant life,...

