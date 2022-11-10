Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: Police seeking tips in gun theft case; Pritzker spent $152 million for reelection
Thieves used a stolen car to smash their way into an Oak Forest gun range and made off with nearly two dozen guns. Cameras showed four suspects who were able to steal 23 guns before fleeing the scene. Police recovered the stolen vehicle. Federal agents are assisting the Oak Forest Police Department with the investigation.
Calls to new 988 mental health hotline have soared in Louisiana since switch in July
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana has seen a jump in calls to the mental health hotline following the launch of the national 988 number in July, according to data from call centers. The increase follows a national trend of higher call volumes after a two-year transition process rebooted the former suicide prevention hotline as a 911 for mental health issues.
Missouri attorney general’s office fined $12,000 for Sunshine Law violations under Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge hammered the Missouri attorney general’s office on Monday for purposeful and knowing violations of the Sunshine Law under former Attorney General Josh Hawley, issuing maximum fines to the state agency. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem concluded the attorney general’s office...
Illinois quick hits: New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath; $1 billion in rental assistance paid
New Illinois Supreme Court chief justice takes oath. There is a new chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Mary Jane Theis was sworn in Monday. Out of the past 122 chief justices in Illinois history, Theis is only the fourth female chief justice. Two new judges were voted...
Advocate warns about consequences of repealing Michigan's right-to-work law
(The Center Square) – Advocates for the right-to-work law in Michigan warn that repealing the law that has been in effect since 2013 would hurt the state economy. For the first time since 1984, Democrats hold a trifecta in the Michigan state legislature with control of the House and Senate and the governor's office. Democrats have talked about repealing the right-to-work law since it was passed in 2012.
Flu activity 'very high.' vaccination encouraged
ATLANTA – Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health board meeting last week. Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said. The state’s...
Pillen retains state labor, insurance department heads
Governor-elect Jim Pillen on Monday reappointed John Albin as commissioner of the Nebraska Department of Labor and Eric Dunning as director of the Department of Insurance. "John has a long history of focusing on process improvement and delivering results during his three decades at the Department of Labor," Pillen said.
Louisiana sees major improvement on national education report card
BATON ROUGE, La. - While major challenges remain, Louisiana's overall ranking of 42nd on the nation's report card is the highest since 2003, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told district superintendents Monday. Scores for students here fell in three of four grades but showed gains among fourth-grade readers, according...
New Jersey to get more federal funds for Ida recovery
(The Center Square) – New Jersey is slated to receive more federal funding to help the state recover from a devastating storm last year that killed 30 people, and destroyed hundreds of homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development said, New Jersey will receive an additional $149...
Errors reverse one Democrat’s win for legislative seat, Idaho county elections office says
The Jerome County Elections Office issued a press release Thursday stating the number of votes counted in Jerome County were incorrectly reported on the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, resulting in one Democratic candidate’s loss and a Republican candidate’s victory for a seat in the Idaho Legislature.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Vermont using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
North Carolina education board will consider new teacher pay and licensure plan
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina state Board of Education will consider a new plan to revamp teacher licensure and pay next month after its Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission recently voted to forward recommendations. The PEPSC voted 9-7 on Thursday to send a "Blueprint for Action"...
Resolution to ban drop box voting in Wright Twp. fails following 2-2 deadlock
WRIGHT TWP. — Township supervisors on Monday night deadlocked 2-2 on a proposed resolution that would have banned the municipality from continuing to host a mail-in ballot drop box. In recent elections, the township volunteer fire department at 477 S. Main Road has hosted a drop box to collect...
New Hampshire receives more rental housing funds
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is getting more federal funds to help prop up its rental assistance program as the state's leaders continue to squabble over its possible collapse. The U.S. Treasury has approved an additional $2 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to help more...
ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- From the department of redundancy, here we go again. Will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said, "God is great; dogs are good and the people of...
Dispute: Did GOP write-in Klippert play spoiler in Washington Secretary of State race?
(The Center Square) – Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to retain his office, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington state’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee...
56th annual Governor's Carolighting Nov. 20
COLUMBIA – Gov. Henry McMaster and first lady Peggy McMaster will celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the 56th annual Governor's Carolighting at the South Carolina State House's north steps, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television or online via SCETV.
Could the ocean slake California’s thirst? | Dan Walters
“Water, water, every where, And all the boards did shrink; Water, water, every where, Nor any drop to drink.”. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge penned those words in his 1798 poem, “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” to describe the plight of becalmed sailors who could die of thirst while surrounded by limitless expanses of undrinkable seawater.
New state legislators to be sworn in Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected legislators will be sworn into office at the state Capitol on Wednesday. House members will take the oath of office at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the lower chamber, followed by senators at 3 p.m. in the upper chamber. “I am excited about...
SC Adopt-A-Stream integral to clean water
The Palmetto State contains 30,000 miles of rivers and streams that drain water from its 20 million acres of land, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Along its inexorable journey to the Atlantic Ocean, some of that water is captured to sustain human, animal and plant life,...
