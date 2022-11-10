Read full article on original website
Dante Barone decommits from Rutgers, commits to Penn
In a surprising turn of events, Rutgers lost one of its commitments today to an Ivy League school. Class of 2023 tight end Dante Barone of the Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) has flipped his commitment from Rutgers to Penn. He announced the change in plans via Twitter, early this evening.
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
Penn State vs. Rutgers: Revisiting the recruiting rankings
New Jersey is the destination for Penn State this weekend, as the Nittany Lions head back out on the road in search of their third straight win after throttling Indiana on the road and Maryland inside Beaver Stadium last weekend. Rutgers is waiting for Penn State in Piscataway in what...
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in South Carolina for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with just over one month remaining until the Early Signing Period as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina.
