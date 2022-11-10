ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the country, commits to Kentucky

DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has signed and committed to the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound combo-guard out of Camden (N.J.) committed to the Wildcats over other options which included Louisville, Villanova, Memphis and others. Wagner is the son of former college basketball star Dajuan Wagner, who played for now-Kentucky head coach John Calipari at Memphis.
LEXINGTON, KY
