ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

What is the Stand Your Ground law?

By Jennifer Roback
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0womQH_0j6DUmMY00

IN AMERICA, people have the right to defend themselves under the constitution.

While it might be a constitutional right, the laws vary from state to state, which is why members of Congress have passed several pieces of legislation, including the Stand Your Ground law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4lY7_0j6DUmMY00
Under the constitution, Americans have the right to defend themselves Credit: Getty

What is the Stand Your Ground law?

In 2005, former Florida governor Jeb Bush signed the Stand Your Ground bill into law.

This means that people in Florida now have the right to use deadly force to prevent imminent death or bodily harm to themself or another.

The law also allows for deadly force to be used to prevent someone from committing a felony, according to Orlando Defense.

In 2017, the law was then modified by former governor Rick Scott, who shifted the burden of proof from the defendant to the prosecutor.

This means that in court, it is now up to the prosecutor to prove that force was used unlawfully, according to the Pallegar Law Firm.

"A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony," Florida statute 776.012 states.

"A person who uses or threatens to use deadly force in accordance with this subsection does not have a duty to retreat and has the right to stand his or her ground if the person using or threatening to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be.”

Other states that have similar Stand Your Ground laws include Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

When does the Stand Your Ground law apply?

According to the Pallegar Law Firm, there are three elements that must be present in any case for the Stand Your Ground law to apply.

Those elements include:

  • A person must not be engaged in criminal activity
  • A person must be in a place where they are legally allowed to be
  • A person must be in fear of either imminent bodily harm or a forcible felony

Why is the Stand Your Ground law controversial?

While the Stand Your Ground law might seem sound, it has faced backlash since being signed.

One of the most high-profile cases related to the Stand Your Ground law dates back to 2012 when George Zimmerman fatally shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida.

At the time, Martin, who was unarmed, was walking home from the convenience store when he got into an altercation with Zimmerman.

Zimmerman claimed that he shot the unarmed African American teen in an act of self-defense and used the Stand Your Ground law during trial.

A jury ultimately agreed with him and found him not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

"If Trayvon Martin was of age and armed, could he have stood his ground on that sidewalk?" President Barack Obama asked America after the verdict, via Northwest Florida Daily News.

"And do we actually think that he would have been justified in shooting Mr Zimmerman, who had followed him in a car because he felt threatened?”

Several years later, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence issued a response to Obama's question, saying: "Statistically speaking, the answer is no."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0St8tm_0j6DUmMY00
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush signed the Stand Your Ground bill into law in 2005 Credit: Getty

Shortly after Martin's death, the US Commission on Civil Rights launched a research project based on the law using FBI data from over 2,600 cases and found that the homicides of Black people deemed legally “justifiable” more than doubled in Stand Your Ground states between 2005 and 2011, Northwest Florida Daily News reports.

Another study that was published in February 2022 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open also found that the laws have been linked to an increase in homicides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSbz1_0j6DUmMY00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2talRA_0j6DUmMY00

"In this cohort study assessing 41 US states, [Stand Your Ground] laws were associated with an 8% to 11% national increase in monthly rates of homicide and firearm homicide," the study found.

"State-level increases in homicide and firearm homicide rates reached 10% or higher for many Southern states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Louisiana."

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

With Proposition 12, the Supreme Court could be ruling on more than factory farms

This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Earlier this October, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of the National Pork Producers Council vs. Ross. The court's ruling will determine if a recent California law that sets minimum animal welfare standards for pigs and chickens should be upheld. Because the law stipulates that all pork sold in California must meet the state's production standards, it has the attention of the pork industry nationwide, which has largely refused to comply with the new standards. They have taken the case all the way to the Supreme Court in the hope that they'll be overturned. But the ruling could ultimately have implications beyond animal welfare concerns, potentially undermining a legislative method that progressive interest groups have used to bring reform to numerous industries nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

GOP Sen. Scott mounts long-shot bid to unseat McConnell

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, a rare challenge for the longtime GOP stalwart after his party failed to win back the majority in the midterm elections. Scott, the leader of the GOP’s Senate...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Area 51 Researcher Claims FBI Tore His Home Apart in ‘Humiliating’ Raid: Report

An Area 51 researcher is speaking out about how the FBI allegedly tore his two Nevada homes apart during a “humiliating” raid. According to The Sun, the Area 51 researcher, named Joerg Arnu, claimed that the FBI and U.S. Air Force raided his Las Vegas and Rachel homes and seized all his computers. Arnu notably runs the Dreamland Resort website, which is dedicated to the goings on at the military base in Nevada. However, he told the media outlet that he was subjected to a humiliating raid.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Succex.O

"Opinion:" Nitwit Nation: Is America Too Dumb for Democracy

Most Americans are ardent supporters of their civil rights, but few are willing to be Democrats (or Republicans, if they like) to take on their most important responsibility. Vote reasonably and competently; The mountain of evidence that has been ignored for too long shows the inability of the vast majority of American citizens to meet this responsibility. Therefore our form of government can't accurately be called a "democracy." The word is similar to "Ochlocracy." A government based on the mob's ignorant passions and whims.
The Atlantic

America Just Shrugged Off Biden’s Big Climate Law

Probably the best day for climate action in American political history was August 7, 2022, when the Senate overcame 30 years of sclerosis and passed the Inflation Reduction Act, the country’s first comprehensive climate bill. After that day, the bill’s adoption into law was all but assured, and it sailed through the House and reached the president’s desk.
COLORADO STATE
The Des Moines Register

Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion settlement with Iowa and other states

Iowa is among several states and local governments that have reached a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over the retail giant's role in the nationwide opioid overdose crisis. The new settlement is the latest result of a long line of lawsuits filed by state and local governments across the U.S. against the drug industry over the toll of powerful prescription opioids. Attorneys general from several states, including Iowa, accused Walmart in its lawsuit of failing to appropriately oversee...
IOWA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats Location: Where Do Bobcats Live?

Bobcats are cute, wild, and yet ferocious medium-sized cats that live just about anywhere in North America. There are two main types of bobcats, categorized by which side, east or west of the Great Plains, they live. However some people believe there are up to 9 different types of bobcats, but they are not officially recognized.
GEORGIA STATE
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The US Military Is Bankrupting the Country

Politicians keep talking about cutting Social Security. They often falsely claim that it’s an “entitlement.”. “Social Security and Medicare, if you qualify for the entitlement, you just get it no matter what the cost,” Johnson said in an interview that aired Tuesday on “The Regular Joe Show” podcast—Ron Johnson suggests Medicare, Social Security be approved on annual basis.
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Military Base in Each State

The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
WISCONSIN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The States Making the Most Weapons for the US Army

The United States has the world’s largest defense industry and is on track to spend $872 billion on defense in the current fiscal year through September 2023, an 8% year-over-year increase. The manufacture and sale of everything from service revolvers to tactical drones, as well as the maintenance and operation of the country’s 420 military […]
MARYLAND STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
868K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy