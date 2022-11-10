RUTLAND — The No. 3 Middlebury Union High School football team did everything except win the Division I football championship game in Rutland on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Tigers’ rally from 11 points down with eight minutes to go against No. 1 Champlain Valley came up short when two goal-to-go passes fell incomplete in the final 10 seconds. The final score was 24-19.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO