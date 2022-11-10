Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
ANWSD informs public on school equity issues through workshops
VERGENNES — Three upcoming public workshops will highlight important issues of equity that the Vergennes-area schools are prioritizing. This Thursday’s first workshop in what the Addison Northwest School District is calling its “Equity Series” will offer perspectives from several Vergennes Union High School middle school students about their experiences in ANWSD.
Addison Independent
Tiger football falls to CVU with nail-biting finish
RUTLAND — The No. 3 Middlebury Union High School football team did everything except win the Division I football championship game in Rutland on Saturday. Unfortunately, the Tigers’ rally from 11 points down with eight minutes to go against No. 1 Champlain Valley came up short when two goal-to-go passes fell incomplete in the final 10 seconds. The final score was 24-19.
suncommunitynews.com
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
