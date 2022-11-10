Read full article on original website
2022 Men’s World Cup Power Players: Breaking Down Thiago Silva's Game
Two players enter the 2022 FIFA World Cup with goals in consecutive World Cups for Brazil. One of them is unsurprisingly Neymar, but the other is among the best defenders of his generation. Thiago Silva is perhaps the most experienced player in Qatar and potentially the most important non-attacker for the Seleção's title hopes.
2022 Men's World Cup: 4 Sleeper Teams That Can Make Surprise Runs
Everyone loves an underdog, particularly at the World Cup. For all the dialogue about the favorites to win, a handful of teams flying under the radar could also do some damage. Though these squads aren't as flashy as some others, if the stars align in their favor, they could sneak...
Report: Erik ten Hag Told Manchester United Bosses Ronaldo Shouldn't Play for Club
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is ready to move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. Rob Dawson of ESPN reported Ten Hag informed the United board he does not want Ronaldo to play another game for the club after the disgruntled striker's comments in an interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo told...
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United 'Doubted' Him over Daughter Bella's Illness
Cristiano Ronaldo continued to levy a number of accusations against Manchester United, as a new clip of his incendiary interview with Piers Morgan was released on Monday. In it, the veteran forward accused senior officials of not believing him over the summer when he told them his daughter Bella was dealing with medical issues.
