Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Apple's 'The Rescue' ad shows off Satellite SOS feature
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple shared a new ad on its YouTube channel about a feature exclusive toiPhone 14 models that could help save lives. The video called "The Rescue" shows a man and woman who have gotten...
Apple Insider
How to combine images using Shortcuts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Built into macOS, iOS, andiPadOS is a handy way to take multiple images and make them into one image, without having to use an image editor. Here's how to use Shortcuts to get it done.
Apple Insider
New holiday Hue lights, Apple TV 4K review, & more
In a busy episode of the Homekit Insider podcast, your host discusses the new Hue string lights, reviews the Apple TV 4K, and answers some listener questions. In smart home news, Level has responded to criticism on how easy its lock can be picked, essentially confirming our sentiments in a previous episode. The deadbolt uses a common cylinder design and Level is exploring keyless options in the future to mitigate any picking issues.
Apple Insider
Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger
Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.
Apple Insider
The best cases for the 10th-generation iPad
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's update to theiPad line introducing a tenth-generation model is, as usual, accompanied by a bunch of covers. Here are the models you should buy, if you want to protect your new tablet. Apple...
Apple Insider
Make your iPad Pro more productive with PITAKA PitaFlow and MagEZ Case Pro's wireless charging
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — PITAKA PitaFlow for iPad Pro offers a wide ecosystem of magnetic accessories to make working with your new iPad Pro seamless and more efficient, and introduce wireless charging to Apple's largest tablets. Here's how.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 15: $59 Apple TV HD, $400 off 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, $30 off AirPods Pro Gen 2, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Tuesday's best deals include an Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote for $59, $200 off the M1 MacBook Air, 50% off Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker, and more. AppleInsider checks online stores daily to...
Apple Insider
These devices and apps offer and support Center Stage
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Center Stage allows youriPad to use its Ultra Wide camera and follow you when you move around to keep you in the central frame, though it is not offered on all Apple devices. Here are the devices that support Center Stage.
Apple Insider
AirVersa Purelle air purifier review: Thread connectivity for HomeKit users
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The AirVersa Purelle air purifier touts exclusive support for AppleHomeKit and benefits from its unique support for Thread connectivity. Purelle is one of the smaller air purifiers on the market. Rated for rooms up...
Apple Insider
Apple continues hiring for its mixed-reality headset project
Apple has long been rumored to be working on multiple VR headsets, AR glasses, and other items in the fields of augmented reality and virtual reality. Current speculation has Apple starting the production of a mixed reality headset in early 2023, however that still leaves time for further development and the creation of future models.
Apple Insider
Apple trying to tempt businesses into buying new MacBook Pros
If a business wants to get a large number of MacBook Pro units, Apple reportedly has a new deal on the table for them. A report on Monday evening says that Apple is offering "as much" as 10% off a MacBook Pro bulk-buy. While the report claims that it is "unusual," it's not clear why that claim of rarity is being made by Bloomberg.
Apple Insider
'Twitter for iPhone' label getting killed will spoil everybody's fun
It's the end of an era: now celebrities can pretend to enthuse about Android and not have the words "Twitter for iPhone" undermine their message. Here are some of the greatest hits over the years. It's not the biggest change Twitter has seen since Elon Musk took over -- it's...
Apple Insider
Review: Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe delivers the juice
Belkin introduced the world's first -- and only -- Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause. The aptly named BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger with MagSafe is a simplistic device that delivers what it sets out to...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Nov. 14: 28% off MagSafe Battery Pack, $130 off 24-inch iMac, $20 off Apple Watch Ultra, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Monday's best deals include $59 off the Leather loop Apple Watch band, a $199.99 Samsung 27-inch Odyssey monitor, up to 33% off Samsung's The Frame smart TVs, and much more. AppleInsider checks online stores...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook talks privacy, hiking, and investing for the long term
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook says as a hiker, he appreciates the company's new Emergency SOS, and that investing in new features like this is how to get through tough economic times. CBS Mornings has released...
Apple Insider
Apple's $4B ad business at odds with internal culture and values
While small compared to behemoths such as Google's advertising empire, Apple's own advertising isn't a small project for the company, with it earning billions from ads served in the App Store and other areas. However, while Apple has ambitions to grow its ad business in the coming years, potentially hitting...
Apple Insider
macOS had the least malware infections in 2022
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new global threat report paints an ugly picture for Microsoft as Windows continues to have the most malware infections, whilemacOS had the least malware. Elastic Security Labs published a cybersecurity report on Tuesday...
Apple Insider
Black Friday deal: save over 25% on an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you want to get ahead with your artistic side, take advantage of this officialBlack Friday deal that can save you over 25% off the cost of an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription. Best of all, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to snap up the savings.
Apple Insider
Meross launches its first Matter smart plug with 50% discount
Smart home vendor Meross has announced its first HomeKit smart mini plug with Matter support, and the first 500 sold will see a special launch price of $25 for a pair. Smart plugs like the one Meross offers let people set schedules and timers to automatically control power to anything plugged into them, even "dumb" products. People can use a smart plug to track energy consumption, for example.
Apple Insider
iPhone Safari crashing during searches for select three-letter terms
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Safari for iPhone has been crashing for some users that enter three-letter terms like "bes," "wal," or "tar" into the address bar, which may be caused by a server-side Google problem. Multiple reports from...
Comments / 0