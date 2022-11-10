Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.

