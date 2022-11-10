Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa: Carabao Cup third round – as it happened

10.43pm GMT

It’s been a long day, so it’s time to wrap this blog up. Thanks for your company and emails, goodnight!

10.40pm GMT

Manchester City to play Liverpool in last 16

The draw in full

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln

Blackburn v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Bournemouth

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester City

Charlton v Brighton

The matches will be played on 20/21 December. The World Cup final is on the 18th.

10.33pm GMT

Right, it’s time for the draw for the last 16

10.30pm GMT

10.18pm GMT

Erik ten Hag’s verdict

They play with a high line, so pass the ball behind them. I think we were quite successful with that in the second half. The problem in the first half was that we had too many touches and missed the moment to pass the ball in behind; that’s why we brought Christian Eriksen on. I’m really happy with the resilience. That’s what we need, every game. That’s why I was so mad with the performance on Sunday, because we didn’t fight, we were sloppy, especially in the defensive discipline, and that cannot happen with a United player. We are making steps in the right direction, but we can show more composure on the ball. There’s still a long way to go.

10.07pm GMT

Here’s Jamie Jackson’s report from Old Trafford

The draw for for the fourth round is due shortly, so we’ll hang around for that.

9.59pm GMT

Full time: Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa

Manchester United go into the last 16 after a thrilling second half at Old Trafford. The first 45 minutes were unspeakably dire, but Ollie Watkins’ goal sparked a breathless, end-to-end contest. United deserved to win, even though they twice had to come from behind, and the teenage substitute Alejandro Garnacho made two goals in a memorable cameo.

9.57pm GMT

90+5 min Fernandes’s wicked free-kick is tipped over by Olsen, and that’s the last action of the match.

9.56pm GMT

90+4 min Garnacho is fouled just outside the area by Douglas Luiz. “I can see what all the fuss is about,” says the co-commentator Don Goodman.

9.56pm GMT

90+3 min Bailey is booked after a bit of a row with Martinez. He kicked out while on the ground and might have been sent off with VAR. No matter.

9.54pm GMT

The substitute Garnacho gets his second assist of the night , and it was a beauty. He received a pass from Casemiro on the left, cut inside Cash and curled a sumptuous pass over the last defender Mings. McTominay charged beyond him and stretched to cushion a close-range volley past Olen.

McTominay’s technique in close-up. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

9.52pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 4-2 Aston Villa (McTominay 90+1)

It’s all over now!

McTominay scores their fourth goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

McTominay celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

9.52pm GMT

90+1 min Four minutes of added time. I didn’t think I’d be saying this at half-time, but I’d be happy with another half an hour.

9.52pm GMT

90 min Dalot’s chipped cross is headed over from 12 yards by the stretching Eriksen. He couldn’t quite get over the ball.

9.51pm GMT

89 min: McTominay hits the bar! Eriksen plays a beautiful first-time pass into the unmarked McTominay on the edge of the area. He turns and rattles a sweet shot that beats Olsen and boings off the top off the bar.

9.49pm GMT

87 min Maguire, who has already been booked, pulls Watkins over near the halfway line. He could easily have walked for that.

9.48pm GMT

87 min United substitution: the popular Lisandro Martinez replaces Victor Lindelof.

9.48pm GMT

86 min There’s a break in play while Garnacho receives treatment. He’s fine.

9.46pm GMT

84 min “Best swivel hitter in football?” wonders Ruth Purdue, apropos that Fernandes shot in the 76h minute. “Ruud? Pele? Andrew Cole wasn’t bad for United in particular.”

That’s a great question. Didier Drogba maybe, or am I just thinking of that goal against Liverpool? Gerd Muller?

9.43pm GMT

82 min A change for United: Casemiro on, Marcus Rashford off.

9.43pm GMT

81 min The effervescent Garnacho surges past Douglas Luiz and into the area. Chambers stays on his feet and blocks the eventual shot, a good bit of defending.

9.43pm GMT

81 min “Master Dony made some fudge based on a recipe on Instagram,” says Matt Dony. “I say, ‘fudge’. It’s essentially condensed milk, white chocolate, and crushed up Oreos. And every bit as teeth-stingingly sweet as you’d imagine. I had a couple of pieces at half time, and with that much sugar coursing through my system, I’ve barely blinked since. Have the teams had a similar half-time treat? It would explain the turgid-to-chaotic development. It’s very much the anti-Sven, this match.”

9.41pm GMT

80 min Villa bring on Lucas Digne for Augustinsson.

9.41pm GMT

John Beck’s Cambridge never conceded a goal like this . The keeper Olsen played a dreadful pass, straight to Garnacho 20 yards from goal. He slid it first time into Fernandes, who took a touch and flicked a shot that hit the sliding Mings and ricocheted into the roof of the net. The shot was on target, so it’s Fernandes’s goal, though Olsen might have saved it without the deflection.

9.40pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa (Fernandes 78)

What a second half!

Fernandes puts Manchester United in front. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

9.39pm GMT

78 min Olsen drops a routine up and under but gets away with it. Villa break and Bailey releases Watkins on the left of the area with a terrific pass. Watkins’ touch is unusually poor and the ball dribbles through to Dubravka.

9.39pm GMT

77 min Eriksen tees up Fernandes, 25 yards from goal. The first shot is blocked, but the ball runs straight back to Fernandes, who cuts across a lovely shot that goes just wide of the far post.

9.38pm GMT

76 min: Excellent save from Olsen! Malacia’s cross finds its way through to Fernandes near the penalty spot. He whistles a shot on the turn and Olsen gets down very smartly to his left to push it behind.

Eriksen swings the resulting corner onto the head of Maguire, who plants it too close to Olsen. He should have scored.

9.36pm GMT

74 min A change for Villa: Matty Cash replaces Ashley Young, who is applauded off by both sets of fans.

9.34pm GMT

72 min Bailey’s curling shot from 16 yards is held comfortably to his right by Dubravka.

9.34pm GMT

72 min A reminder that there’s no extra-time tonight. If it stays like this, the game goes straight to penalties.

9.33pm GMT

71 min “See also Poborsky and many others who didn’t quite make the grade at United,” says Julian Menz (see 8.56pm). “Van de Beek is better than Alaves/Villarreal though. He’ll probably end up at a top Serie A club or mid-table club with aspirations in the PL. See Chelsea (and yes, I’m a Chelsea fan).”

I hope you’re right but I’m not convinced. He certainly needs to get out asap.

9.31pm GMT

70 min Rashford releases Fernandes on the left of the area. He tries to score from the byline but opens his body too much and launches the ball out for a throw-in.

9.30pm GMT

It was a really good goal, born of the same desire he showed with that header against West Ham a couple of weeks ago. The move started with Rashford heading a long ball towards Eriksen in the area. He was challenged by Young but the ball ran across to Rashford, who showed great strength and balance to hold off Mings and then Chambers before rifling a drive past Olsen.

9.29pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 2-2 Aston Villa (Rashford 67)

Marcus Rashford equalises for United!

Rashford scores to make it 2-2. Photograph: Ryan Browne/REX/Shutterstock

9.28pm GMT

66 min Watkins runs at the backpedalling Lindelof and slices a shot wide from the edge of the area,

9.27pm GMT

65 min United are now playing with Garnacho on the left, Elanga on the right and Rashford as the centre-forward.

Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag speaks Rashford. Photograph: Dave Thompson/AP

9.26pm GMT

64 min: Just wide from Rashford! The first half was vile but the second has been great fun. Rashford runs onto another long pass, chests the ball away from Chambers and Mings and rattles a shot this far wide.

9.24pm GMT

62 min A triple change for United: Christian Eriksen, Anthony Elanga and Alejandro Garnacho replace Fred, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial.

9.23pm GMT

The substitute Leon Bailey has made an immediate impact . Villa passed the ball through midfield, with Young eventually found in space on the right. He was given too much time to tease a fine cross beyond the far post towards Bailey, who headed it back across the six-yard box. Dalot, who had no idea what was behind him, instinctively stuck out a leg and put the ball into his own net.

9.22pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 1-2 Aston Villa (Dalot og 61)

Villa are back in front!

Dalot scores an own goal. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

9.20pm GMT

59 min A triple change for Villa. Emi Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Leon Bailey replace Danny Ings, Ezri Konsa and Jacob Ramsey.

9.17pm GMT

55 min The second half has been played at a cracking pace, with both teams really going for it.

9.15pm GMT

54 min Rashford’s long-range shot hits a defender and spins behind for a corner. Young is booked for an unsuccessful attempt to foul Rashford just before that.

9.15pm GMT

53 min Konsa loses the ball to Rashford on the edge of his own area, but Rashford’s cross is just too far in front of Martial. This is so much better.

9.14pm GMT

52 min Fernandes and Douglas Luiz go head-to-head and are booked. Much ado about not much.

9.12pm GMT

50 min Apparently the United goal came 19 seconds after the restart.

9.12pm GMT

Dalot curled a long pass around Augustinsson to put Fernandes through on goal in the inside-right channel. He drew Olsen and slid the ball across to give Martial an open goal. Nicely done.

9.11pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 1-1 Aston Villa (Martial 49)

They’ve done another goal!

Martial with the equaliser. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Martial celebrates after scoring. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

9.10pm GMT

And what a good goal it was . Ramsey charged over the halfway line and angled a firm pass into Watkins. He pulled away from Maguire, surged into the area and lifted the ball calmly over Dubravka with his left foot.

The ball hit the arm of Kamara just before Ramsey picked it up, though the goal would have stood even with VAR.

9.09pm GMT

GOAL! Man Utd 0-1 Aston Villa (Watkins 48)

They’ve done a goal!

Watkins lofts the ball over Dubravka for the first goal. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

Watkins celebrates with teammate Ings. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

9.07pm GMT

46 min Peep peep! Villa begin the second half.

8.56pm GMT

“Van de Beek will be a top player at some club , just not United (see Pulisic and Ziyech at Chelsea),” says Julian Menz. “Decent players don’t suddenly become shite overnight. Sometimes the club/manager/environment etc just don’t fit. I’d take Van de Beek at Chelsea on a cut-price deal. He’s too good not to come good at some point.”

I know what you mean, but his confidence has been pummelled for two and a half years now. That must take its toll. See also Cruyff, Jordi, who was a good player for Alaves but never fully recovered from his time at United.

8.53pm GMT

8.51pm GMT

Half time: Man Utd 0-0 Aston Villa

Absolute muck. The only shot on goal came direct from a Douglas Luiz corner, which Scott McTominay headed off the line, and even that hasn’t gone down officially as a shot on target.

8.49pm GMT

45+1 min Fernandes’s inswinging free-kick is punched away by Olsen.

8.49pm GMT

45 min Maguire sprays a good crossfield ball to Malacia, who is fouled by Ramsey. It looked a bit harsh, but United have a free-kick on the left wing…

8.47pm GMT

43 min Maguire is booked for a behindhand tackle on Watkins.

Maguire of and Watkins tussle. Photograph: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

8.46pm GMT

43 min Shall we just go straight to penalties?

8.46pm GMT

43 min Fernandes releases the overlapping Dalot, who tries to sell the defender a dummy and runs the ball out of play. Tremendous stuff.

8.45pm GMT

42 min “DvdB is averaging a forward pass every ten minutes,” says Hussein Badat. “He seems to be actively dodging the ball.”

Van de Beek hopes to receive a pass. Photograph: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

8.44pm GMT

40 min McTominay is booked for an absurd reducer on Ashley Young.

8.43pm GMT

40 min Rashford tries a knuckle-ball free-kick from about 30 yards. It hits the wall. Erik ten Hag is scribbling something on a piece of paper, possibly an existential cry for help.

8.42pm GMT

39 min “Hi Rob,” says Lizzie Coltman. “My father’s a huge Villa fan and currently seriously poorly in hospital! Pls keep the news coming with Villa updates for him! Dad says thumbs up so far at the 0-0 score.”

Show him the new crest! And, more importantly, pass on our best wishes – I hope he’ll nbe okay.

8.41pm GMT

38 min United win the ball high up the field. Martial slides the ball into Fernandes in the area, but his speculative backheel hits Konsa and dribbles through to Olsen.

8.39pm GMT

35 min Villa are having a decent spell, with 63 per cent of the possession in the last five minutes. And I’m boring myself.

The photographer experiments with a starburst filter as Tyrell Malacia controls the ball. Photograph: Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

8.38pm GMT

34 min “I’ve been keeping an eye on Donny van de Beek,” writes Kári Tulinius. “He has spent the entire match jogging back and forth between the two penalty areas. On the rare occasions he’s had a touch, nothing’s happened. When he presses an opponent, he doesn’t commit. He was so incredibly exciting when he broke through at Ajax. I hope Ten Hag sparks something in him, because this is just depressing to see.”

8.36pm GMT

33 min Another corner from Luiz is headed as far as Young on the edge of the D. He leans back and swishes a volley over the bar.

8.36pm GMT

32 min That was the first shot on target in the match.

8.35pm GMT

31 min: Off the line by McTominay! Douglas Luiz almost scores direct from a corner again! He curled it deliberately towards the near post, and Dubravka was scrambling across his line when McTominay headed clear from under the bar. Dubravka probably would have saved it, though I wouldn’t bet the farm on it.

8.34pm GMT

31 min Augustinsson wins Villa’s first corner. Douglas Luiz, who has already scored twice from corners this season, goes across to take it…

8.33pm GMT

30 min There are loud groans when a pass from Fred (I think) goes straight to Jacob Ramsey. This game is an absolute stinker.

8.32pm GMT

29 min “Afternoon Rob, afternoon everyone,” says Adam Roberts. “I am ‘watching’ this from my desk and was amused that at 15 min you wrote ‘I’m not sure Van de Beek has touched the ball yet.’ On Sunday, after 15 minutes, I couldn’t work out the United lineup so looked it up and was genuinely shocked that VdB was on the pitch.”

It’s really sad, and I don’t quite understand. He used to do this!

8.31pm GMT

28 min Villa pressed quite aggressively at the start of the game but they have settled into a low block, or whatever we’re calling it this week. They are doing it well, though, and I don’t think Robin Olsen has had a save to make.

8.30pm GMT

26 min “That is some badge that Villa have,” says Antony T. “We have definitely won tonight, regardless of the result in the Littlewoods/EFL Cup (name of it depends on if we win or lose). Surely the badge deserves a link to the video below! Far more shenanigans than the European Cup final. Especially Ken McNaught around the 4:54 mark!”

8.28pm GMT

25 min United take the corner short and make a Horlicks of it.

8.28pm GMT

24 min Rashford plays in the overlapping Malacia, who stands up a deflected cross towards his fellow full-back Dalot. He reads an awkward bounce well and improvises a header that hits Ings and goes over the bar.

8.27pm GMT

23 min Nothing whatsoever is happening. On the plus side, there’s no extra-time.

8.26pm GMT

20 min “The Villa crest does look grand,” says Paul Howarth, “but as a United fan I lament the removing of words ‘Football Club’ from club badges.”

Yes, it should at least be replaced with something honest: ‘Cash Cow’, ‘Sportswashing Enterprise’ and the like.

8.23pm GMT

18 min Fernandes has a goal disallowed for offside against Rashford in the build up. There’s no VAR tonight, and there’s no controversy either – he was miles offside.

8.21pm GMT

18 min I can’t lie to you, it’s not much of a game.

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery looks on. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/AFP/Getty Images

8.21pm GMT

17 min “United’s Fred made Brazil’s World Cup squad,” says Peter Oh. “Villa’s Douglas Luiz did not. From the (admittedly relatively little) I’ve seen of them in action for their clubs, that don’t make no damn sense. Am I crazy?”

You’re not looking at the whole pie. These days midfield partnerships are all about the portmanteau potential. Fredemiro = quite good. Dougemiro = no.

8.18pm GMT

15 min I’m not sure Van de Beek has touched the ball yet. But he has just taken out Ludwig Augustinsson, a challenge that elicits a warning from the referee David Coote.

8.16pm GMT

13 min United are starting to dominate possession. In other news, and with thanks to Scott Murray for sending it in, this new Villa crest is a thing of beauty. I can feel the texture of Dennis Mortimer’s beard just by looking at it.

8.14pm GMT

10 min Fernandes’s corner is headed away by Watkins.

8.13pm GMT

10 min Rashford plays an excellent pass to the underlapping Malacia, whose cutback is put behind for a corner by the sliding Young.

8.12pm GMT

8 min Malacia’s overhit pass around the defence almost reaches Fernandes on the far side. Olsen has to charge to the edge of the area and slide the ball behind for a corner.

8.10pm GMT

6 min Rashford has his first run but is calmly dispossessed by Jacob Ramsey. Villa have started pretty well.

8.08pm GMT

4 min Chambers’ backheader almost falls for Martial, but Konsa gets between him and the ball and Olsen comes out ot claim. I can’t work out Villa’s system – it looks almost like 4-4-2, with McGinn and Ramsey in the wide positions.

8.06pm GMT

2 min Bruno Fernandes has started on the right wing, as he did against Real Sociedad last week, and he tracks back diligently to force a goalkick.

Fernandes and Watkins in action. Photograph: Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

8.04pm GMT

1 min United kick off from left to right as we watch.

8.04pm GMT

The players gather round the centre circle to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict. The end of the Last Post is met with lusty roars from the stands, and now it’s time for the football.

A minutes silence as part of remembrance commemorations before the match. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images/Reuters

7.52pm GMT

“What has Donny done to deserve a place in this team?” writes Awais Alam. “Must be doing something right in training but then not on the pitch!”

I’ve given up trying to solve that mystery . Maybe he’s the Jordi Cruyff de nos jours – Dutch, classy and wasting his mid-20s in Manchester.

7.51pm GMT

“Rob, this is the very definition of ‘burning the candle at both ends’,” says Matt Dony. “Any chance this will be as exciting and life-affirming as your cricket liveblog this morning?”

No, but I’m hoping dear old Fred will have a pop from distance and unwittingly pay homage to one of Jos Buttler’s sixes.

7.46pm GMT

If you want to relive Sunday’s game from a United perspective, Tim de Lisle’s writing - and analysis - is as sharp as ever .

7.41pm GMT

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo is not involved tonight because of “illness”. United play Fulham on Sunday, then Portugal play Nigeria in a World Cup warm-up on Thursday, and you can infer what you like, you’ve got nothing on me.

7.39pm GMT

It’s the Guardian Sport Christmas party tonight. If you see any vaguely familiar faces disgracing themselves in the King’s Cross area, please share the details and I’ll start embellishing them.

7.21pm GMT

The last time these teams met in the last 32 of this competition was in October 1999, when Villa hammered a young United side 3-0. I doubt even Sir Alex Ferguson could name the team he picked that night .

7.10pm GMT

World Cup winners and losers

Gareth Southgate announced England’s 26-man squad, and there was mixed news for the players of United and Villa.

In Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw.

Out Tyrone Mings, Jadon Sancho, Ollie Watkins.

7.07pm GMT

Rules and regulations

There’s no extra time tonight. If it’s level after 90 minutes, the tie goes straight to penalties. Who says the governing bodies don’t care about player welfare?

I’ve just realised there’s no VAR either. Well this is all very exciting, isn’t it? Am I allowed to be this gleeful? Well I am.

7.07pm GMT

Team news

Martin Dubravka, the goalkeeper on loan from Newcastle, will make his Manchester United debut. That’s one of seven changes from the defeat at Villa Park on Sunday. The survivors are Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Donny van de Beek – who starts three consecutive games for the first time as a United player - and Marcus Rashford. Oh, and McFred have been reunited.

Unai Emery also makes seven changes from Sunday’s game. The survivors are Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins. Both teams have a number of big hitters on the bench.

Manchester United (possible 4-2-3-1) Dubravka; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; McTominay, Fred; Fernandes, Van de Beek, Rashford; Martial.

Substitutes: De Gea, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Shoretire.

Aston Villa (possible 4-2-2-2) Olsen; Young, Konsa, Chambers, Augustinsson; Kamara, Douglas Luiz; McGinn, J Ramsey; Ings, Watkins.

Substitutes: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Digne, Bailey, Archer.

Referee David Coote.

6.50pm GMT

Preamble

Good e v ening and welcome to live coverage of Man Utd v Aston Villa in the last 32 of the Carabao Cup, and yes I did have to check which round it is. It’s the start of United’s latest attempt to win their first trophy since the 2016-17 season. In that time their two biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City, have won a Champions League, five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five Carabao Cups, three league and cup doubles, one cup double, a domestic treble and – sod it, let’s include them – three Community Shields. What a time to be alive on the Stretford End!

We’ll get an idea from the team news just how much Erik ten Hag – and Villa’s new coach Unai Emery – would like to win the Carabao Cup. It has been a gateway trophy for many sides in the past, including Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea and Sir Alex Ferguson’s last great United team. With Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs going out last night, the competition already feels pretty open.

Villa can see United’s six-season drought and raise it to 27. Their last trophy was in the 1995-96 season, when Brian Little’s excellent side battered Leeds in the Coca-Cola Cup final. Emery certainly knows how to take second-tier teams (no offence) to glory. He won three Europa Leagues with Sevilla and another with Villarreal, the first major honour in their history, when they beat United on penalties in the final.

Emery had the perfect start when Villa overran United in the Premier League on Sunday . If he beats United again at Old Trafford, he gets to keep them.

Kick off 8pm