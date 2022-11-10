ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What is Dental Tourism and How Does it Work

Dental tourism is a term used to describe the practice of traveling to another country to receive dental treatment. The most common reasons for dental tourism are to receive aesthetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening or veneers, at a lower cost than what is available in the patient’s home country.

