Recently, Tokyo Web3 Summer Hackathon (TWSH), the first Web3 hackathon in Japan, initiated by Cryptogram Venture (CGV) and supported by experts from institutions such as the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), Keio University, Sony, Softbank, Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance (ABGA), Cointelegraph Japan (CTJ), came to a successful end. After the joint evaluation by the Competition Jury and nearly fifty institutions, nine projects in different fields stood out.

5 DAYS AGO