Tallahassee, FL

fsunews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol

The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023. A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight. The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
marioncoherald.com

‘Goin’ to the Chapel’

Mary Ayala and Kristian Tempel will be getting married at 5 p.m. today, November 11, at Kennedy Manor in Jefferson. Be sure to wish the happy couple congratulations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
hernandosun.com

Holcomb to Tallahassee

Two-term Commissioner Jeff Holcomb leaves his seat on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to prepare for his new job in Tallahassee. Commissioner Holcomb was elected on Nov. 8 to serve as Florida’s House Representative for District 53. Commissioner Holcomb has served as commissioner since his election...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

