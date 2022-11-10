Read full article on original website
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
floridapolitics.com
Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol
The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023. A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”
fsunews.com
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
Tallahassee-Leon County to host 2022 Family Day Celebration
In recognition of the annual holiday Family Day, Tallahassee-Leon County is set to host the 2022 Family Day Celebration on Nov.25.
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
WCTV
Josh’s First Alert Forecast - Saturday, November 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday will bring partly sunny skies with high temperatures near 80. A cold front will move through the area tonight, ushering in added cloud cover this evening and the chance for isolated showers tonight. The cold front will leave behind sunny skies and cool temperatures for...
WCTV
One person shot in Tallahassee Monday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured in a shooting in Tallahassee on Monday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. It happened around 6:25 p.m. in the 2500 block of Holton Street. The victim was taken to the hospital, said a TPD spokesperson. The extent of their injuries was not provided, but the victim was expected to survive.
Crews work to restore power in Tallahassee
Thursday, linemen started their day at 7 a.m. They work from location to location fixing power outages.
marioncoherald.com
‘Goin’ to the Chapel’
Mary Ayala and Kristian Tempel will be getting married at 5 p.m. today, November 11, at Kennedy Manor in Jefferson. Be sure to wish the happy couple congratulations.
WCTV
Gunshot victim calls for help from Jefferson Co. fast food restaurant
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person who had been shot called for help from the McDonald’s off I-10 and HWY 19 Monday night. According to Sheriff Mac McNeill, the person was shot at a different location and was transported to...
Recruits react to Florida State's victory over Syracuse, dominant winning streak
The Seminoles have outscored their last three opponents 124-22 and recruits have noticed.
Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach
It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
hernandosun.com
Holcomb to Tallahassee
Two-term Commissioner Jeff Holcomb leaves his seat on the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) to prepare for his new job in Tallahassee. Commissioner Holcomb was elected on Nov. 8 to serve as Florida’s House Representative for District 53. Commissioner Holcomb has served as commissioner since his election...
TPD investigating roadway shooting on Cochran Drive
Tallahassee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot while helping an elderly couple Sunday evening.
WCTV
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft. Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner. Spooner’s body was found wrapped...
