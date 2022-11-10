ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
floridapolitics.com

Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol

The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023. A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections

Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida

On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
tallahasseemagazine.com

Christmases Past

From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseemagazine.com

Waxing Nostalgic

For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022

. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools

VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WMBB

Inmate killed in Jackson County

GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
fsu.edu

Tropical Storm Nicole Update: Tallahassee Campus Closed Nov. 10

This message to all students, faculty and staff has been approved by Kyle Clark, Vice President for Finance and Administration. Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will be closed for business beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. All classes will be canceled, and all campus offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida

Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
MONTICELLO, FL

