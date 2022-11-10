Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These RequirementsCadrene HeslopFlorida State
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?Evie M.Monticello, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak TreeL. CaneTallahassee, FL
Related
floridapolitics.com
Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol
The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023. A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”
fsunews.com
Eight Tallahassee restaurants fail Oct. health inspections
Within the month of Oct., eight Tallahassee restaurants failed health inspections presenting priority violations within Leon and Wakulla counties. According to the Tallahassee Democrat, within Leon County five restaurants were reported to have hygiene and handwashing practice violations, 18 food cross-contamination and protection violations and no pest control violations were noted. All of these restaurants required a follow-up inspection to ensure violations have been properly addressed and no restaurants in Leon County were closed due to violations.
Up To $2,000 For Florida Residents Who Meet These Requirements
All Americans would appreciate a reduction in their energy expenses. Experts do not expect fuel costs to fall. There is only one way for households and businesses to reduce their energy bills. It is through energy-efficient home improvement projects.
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Christmases Past
From grand parties spilling over with eggnog and honey ham to children huddled under the covers, feigning sleep and listening for hooves overhead, Christmas traditions are as varied as those who celebrate the yuletide holiday. As families grow, so do their traditions. Some fall by the wayside, and some shift...
Tallahassee-Leon County to host 2022 Family Day Celebration
In recognition of the annual holiday Family Day, Tallahassee-Leon County is set to host the 2022 Family Day Celebration on Nov.25.
tallahasseemagazine.com
Waxing Nostalgic
For thousands of years, people have made candles for practical reasons. They were the only source of light, illuminating homes and places of worship. “They didn’t have electricity, and candles were lighting for the everyday person,” said Janine Heiney, who teaches candle-making classes and leads demonstrations at Tallahassee’s Mission San Luis. “They were a huge part of mission life.”
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WCTV
TPD remembers Sgt. Dale Green, 20 years after he was killed in the line of duty
Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST. On this busy election Tuesday, one local...
Team transforming former Amtrak Station in Tallahassee
For more than a century, Tallahassee’s train station welcomed people to the capital city. Now, a team from Leon County has its sights set on the next century of travel.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes, Lanier Schools recognized as Title I Distinguished Schools
VALDOSTA – Lake Park Elementary School and Lanier County Primary School were recognized for being the highest-performing Title I GA schools. The Georgia Department of Education is releasing its 2021-2022 list of Title I Distinguished Schools – a designation that recognizes the highest-performing Title I schools in Georgia. Seventy-one schools earned the recognition this year.
Inmate killed in Jackson County
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned. Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7. Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed […]
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
fsu.edu
Tropical Storm Nicole Update: Tallahassee Campus Closed Nov. 10
This message to all students, faculty and staff has been approved by Kyle Clark, Vice President for Finance and Administration. Due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus will be closed for business beginning 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. All classes will be canceled, and all campus offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 10.
Gators Commits React to Jaden Rashada’s Flip: ‘He Has the Same Dream as Me’
Numerous Gators commits react to quarterback Jaden Rashada's flip to Florida.
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
WEAR
Nicole now a hurricane; How it impacts Northwest Florida
Nicole reached hurricane status Wednesday evening while over Grand Bahama Island. The National Hurricane Center says, "Recent observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Nicole has strengthened in to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 75 mph with higher gusts." Nicole is forecast to cross...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
Comments / 2