AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:42 p.m. EST
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Taylor Swift has won big at Sunday’s MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video, and best longform video. Currently topping the charts with “Anti-Hero” from her record-breaking new album “Midnights,” Swift made a surprise appearance at the awards in Dusseldorf to collect her haul, the latest in a long line of accolades for the singer-songwriter. Accepting her first award of the night she said “the fans are the only reason any of this happens for me.”
Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen...
‘Just noise’: DeSantis skirts direct response to Trump comments
Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about recent comments made by former President Donald Trump. Instead of addressing them, he focused on his electoral victory in the midterms.
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's...
Republican Michelle Steel wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District
Republican Michelle Steel wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Michelle Steel wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 45th Congressional District.
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader.
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine.
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control.
Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision...
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine.
These are the most overweight states in the US
Colorado was found to be the least obese and overweight state. Over 42 percent of adults in the United States are currently obese while nearly three-quarters are overweight, according to the CDC. Rising rates are due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, along with lack of exercise and...
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes.
Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive'
Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive.'
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike.
Stocks open higher after wholesale inflation eases in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening higher after the government reported another decline in the pace of wholesale price inflation last month, the latest glimpse of hope that inflationary pressures in the U.S. might be easing. The S&P 500 index was up 1.7% in the early going Tuesday and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 2.5%. The Dow rose 1.1%. Treasury yields slipped back. Wall Street is closely watching inflation data that could impact how far the Federal Reserve will need to go in restraining the economy to tame inflation. Walmart rose after reporting better-than-expected results. The huge retailer also announced an opioid settlement.
