California State

The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen...
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EST

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.
Herald & Review

Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision...
The Hill

These are the most overweight states in the US

Colorado was found to be the least obese and overweight state. Over 42 percent of adults in the United States are currently obese while nearly three-quarters are overweight, according to the CDC. Rising rates are due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, along with lack of exercise and...
Herald & Review

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:01 a.m. EST

Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement. SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a case involving the deaths of dozens of military veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. The settlement was approved Monday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 took the lives of 84 residents. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are thankful the case has been brought to a conclusion.
