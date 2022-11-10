Read full article on original website
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
Democrat Julia Brownley wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 26th Congressional District
Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District
Republican David Schweikert wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 1st Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 3rd Congressional District
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader
Supreme Court allows Jan. 6 committee to get phone records belonging to Arizona GOP leader
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control
Republicans are on the cusp of winning House majority; 1 seat away from securing 218 seats needed for control
Kari Lake news – live: Katie Hobbs says Arizona voters chose ‘sanity over chaos’ after defeating Republican
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Donald Trump-backed Kari Lake in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with pending results showing Ms Hobbs leading by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the Trump loyalist who has amplified the former president’s false narrative that the election was stolen...
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
White House official: CIA director to meet Russian counterpart to discuss consequences if nukes are deployed in Ukraine
Abortion access supporters ask Kentucky Supreme Court to allow procedure again in state
The attorney general’s office and lawyers for the state’s two abortion providers gave their arguments in front of the Kentucky Supreme Court today. Here’s what you need to know.
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
Biden: Voters shouldn't 'expect much of anything' from Congress on abortion rights because Democrats still lack votes
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
White House: Biden, Xi agreed 'nuclear war should never be fought,' condemned Russian atomic threats on Ukraine
Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback
Appeals court keeps President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan on hold in program's latest legal setback
AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EST
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority. WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
Biden, Xi shake hands, open meeting aiming to 'build a floor' in relationship amid sharp economic, security tensions
‘Just noise’: DeSantis skirts direct response to Trump comments
Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked about recent comments made by former President Donald Trump. Instead of addressing them, he focused on his electoral victory in the midterms.
Supreme Court rejects another bump stock ban case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday again declined to hear a lawsuit involving a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the case leaves in place a lower court decision...
Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive'
Ukraine's president says power is off 'in many cities' after Russian strikes, vows 'we will survive'
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike
Ukrainian air force spokesman says Russia fired around 100 missiles in countrywide strike
These are the most overweight states in the US
Colorado was found to be the least obese and overweight state. Over 42 percent of adults in the United States are currently obese while nearly three-quarters are overweight, according to the CDC. Rising rates are due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors, along with lack of exercise and...
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:01 a.m. EST
Veterans home COVID-19 outbreak results in $58M settlement. SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a nearly $58 million settlement in a case involving the deaths of dozens of military veterans who contracted COVID-19 at a Massachusetts veterans home. The settlement was approved Monday by a judge in U.S. District Court in Springfield. The coronavirus outbreak at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke in the spring of 2020 took the lives of 84 residents. It was one of the deadliest outbreaks at a long-term care facility in the U.S. A lawyer for the plaintiffs says they are thankful the case has been brought to a conclusion.
