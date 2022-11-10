Read full article on original website
How Budweiser Builds Community and Relevance by Tapping Into Passion Points
In today’s Episode of The Speed of Culture, Todd Allen, vice president of global marketing at Budweiser, joins Suzy founder and CEO Matt Britton to discuss leading brand marketing initiatives on a global scale. Budweiser launched one of its largest campaigns yet as a global partner of the FIFA World Cup.
The Latinx Experience Is Complex. Sharing Our Stories Is the Best Path to Understanding
This year’s Hispanic Heritage Month inspired some great work, including investment in education, support of artists and creators, limited-edition collections and more—but also several opinion pieces detailing how brands missed the mark on celebrating authentically. It’s not easy to come up with one tagline or capsule collection that...
We Are Social and The Narrative Group Are Merging
We Are Social and The Narrative Group (TNG) have entered into a merger agreement, joining forces to bolster each agency’s social and culture practices. The merger will introduce We Are Social as the lead brand in the U.S. and will be overseen by TNG’s current president Rebecca Coleman in her new role as CEO of We Are Social U.S. The Narrative Group and We Are Social will keep their respective names and The Narrative Group will continue to own earned-led specialty offerings across public relations, experiential marketing and talent services.
Talent Issues Force Agencies to Stay Selective, Leaving Brands With Fewer Options
When Angela Laubmeier, vp of corporate brand strategy at Lincoln Financial Group, led a creative review late last year, she found that 29 of the 48 agencies on her initial list declined to participate in the request for proposal process. That number was staggering—but not unexpected. Most marketers knew...
How One Brand Is Addressing—and Aims to Close—the Gender Pain Gap
Research shows that women’s pain has long been overlooked, ignored and dismissed through societal and medical biases. In a rare move for a brand, Reckitt drug Nurofen has launched a campaign to close the gender pain gap. The gender pain gap refers to the phenomenon in which women’s pain...
The Adweek 50: Honoring Media, Marketing and Tech's Indispensable Behind-the-Scenes Stars
Behind every successful brand—and its CEO—stands the person who keeps the organization running smoothly and efficiently. That’s why we dedicate our Adweek 50 award every year to those working behind the scenes to drive growth in big ways at their respective companies, bringing recognition to those who may be overlooked today but will be running the show tomorrow.
Publishers Expand Parenting Content to Entice Child-Rearing Millennials
When the first wave of digitally native publishers launched in the early aughts, they initially aimed to attract an audience of millennials by creating content—cat videos, adulting fails, life hacks—that resonated with young adults of the era. Now, more than a decade later, much of that millennial audience has found itself in an entirely new stage of their lives: navigating marriage, parenting and personal finance against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrest and a faltering economy.
Snapchat AR Lenses Capture the Attention of Dentsu Media’s Attention Economy Team
A new study by the Attention Economy team at Dentsu Media found that augmented reality lenses on Snapchat are drawing plenty of attention. Dentsu found that Snapchat AR lenses delivered a depth of engagement comparable to television, one of the highest attention-driving formats measured to date, garnering four times more attention than the study’s benchmark.
Ambitious German Retailer's Holiday Campaign Aims to Fix Societal Divisions
An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years. Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.
Opera Adds TikTok Integration to Desktop Browser
TikTok is going to the Opera. The privacy-focused web browser integrated with the video creation platform, adding a built-in TikTok feature to the sidebar on its desktop browser. The Opera browser is available on Linux, Mac and Windows and already contained several integrations with messaging and social media applications in...
Acast Adds Keyword Targeting Capabilities for Advertisers
Audio hosting platform Acast launched its Keyword Targeting tool for advertisers to target audiences in podcasts at the episode level. It’s the second tool released by Acast, following its launch of Conversational Targeting in May, according to the company. The tool aims to help advertisers align their message, or...
To Dine For Podcast: Serial Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk
In this week’s episode of To Dine For, host Kate Sullivan is joined by Gary Vaynerchuk. Also known as Gary Vee, Vaynerchuk has risen from a liquor store clerk to one of the most successful entrepreneurs of our time and one of the most sought-after speakers in business. An immigrant from Belarus, Vaynerchuk and his family moved to this country with no material possessions, and have an incredible tale of resilience, grit and tenacity.
Creators Query Whether Platforms Punish Branded Content and Linking Out
Creators are finding that brand-sponsored content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok are not performing as well as organic posts, occurrences that are potentially spurred by algorithms suppressing certain content that does not directly benefit them. As well as general frustrations, this has the power to impact the relationship between creators and their brand partners.
