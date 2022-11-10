ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
WBRE

Watch live: Trump delivers ‘special announcement’ at his Mar-a-Lago resort

Former President Trump is seeking to reclaim the political spotlight with a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort that he first teased a week ago, before the midterm elections. His “special announcement” is widely expected to be the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign, even as the former president faces pushback from within the […]
GEORGIA STATE
AFP

Poland puts military on alert after reported Russia strike

Poland put its military on heightened readiness Tuesday after Russian missiles reportedly landed inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck

WASHINGTON —  The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for billions more in funding this year to address COVID-19 and the ongoing war in Ukraine, suggesting lawmakers attach it to a spending bill that must pass before Dec. 16. The $9 billion request for COVID-19 operations and nearly $38 billion in additional relief for Ukraine […] The post White House asks Congress for billions in Ukraine, COVID-19 funding during lame duck appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WASHINGTON STATE

