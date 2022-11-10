ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDIO-TV

Prosecutors: No criminal charges expected from Giuliani raid

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face criminal charges over his interactions with Ukrainian figures in the runup to the 2020 presidential election, federal prosecutors revealed in a letter to a judge Monday. Prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan said...
