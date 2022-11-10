ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Yardbarker

How the Kings became the Flames' chief (non-Oilers) rivalry

Friends, the saying goes that rivalries are born in the playoffs. But in terms of formative regular season clashes, there are two teams that immediately come to mind for the Calgary Flames over the past couple of decades. One’s quite obvious: the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ counterpart in the Battle of Alberta.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Ottawa Senators, and the Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators blue line search continues and it could pick up even further. Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on Ottawa Senators, Thomas Chabot and their blue line search. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. “Meanwhile, earlier afternoon, the good news for the Ottawa Senators was they ended their seven-game...
BOSTON, MA

