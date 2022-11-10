ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Douglas Budget

Bluepeak Joins Affordable Connectivity Program

Eligible households can get 1 Gbps speeds for just $20 per month. Today, Bluepeak announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. Why it matters: Economic uncertainty is causing more challenges for households across the country. The ACP benefit – a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program – helps to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households in need of affordable internet service.
WYOMING STATE
Nick Rolovich sues Washington State over vaccine-related dismissal

Former Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit against the university, its athletic director Pat Chun and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee seeking damages after he was dismissed last season for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Washington State fired Rolovich and four of his assistant coaches for...
