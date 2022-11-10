Read full article on original website
Bluepeak Joins Affordable Connectivity Program
Eligible households can get 1 Gbps speeds for just $20 per month. Today, Bluepeak announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in Wyoming. Why it matters: Economic uncertainty is causing more challenges for households across the country. The ACP benefit – a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program – helps to lower the cost of broadband service for eligible households in need of affordable internet service.
New UW Extension Publications Estimate Economic Impact of Removing Federal Grazing
A new series of publications from the University of Wyoming Extension examines the economic impacts of eliminating livestock grazing on federal land in Wyoming, Idaho and Oregon. While some groups advocate for the removal of all federal grazing, UW Professor Emeritus David Taylor and colleagues John Tanaka and Kristie Maczko...
Nick Rolovich sues Washington State over vaccine-related dismissal
Former Washington State head football coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit against the university, its athletic director Pat Chun and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee seeking damages after he was dismissed last season for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Washington State fired Rolovich and four of his assistant coaches for...
